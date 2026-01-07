Prisoner charged with additional offences, including rape, as part of human trafficking investigation
News

DETECTIVES from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch have charged a man with additional offences as part of a continuing investigation into a large-scale human trafficking operation.

The 72-year-old man was today produced from Magilligan Prison in Co. Derry and charged with 14 related offences, including rape and human trafficking, in respect of three further female victims.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court tomorrow, January 8, via video link.

"As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," read a statement from the PSNI.

