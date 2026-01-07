Man in critical condition following Co. Tyrone collision

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Tyrone.

The incident occurred on Annaghilla Road in Augher shortly after 8am today.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the matter to contact them.

"We received a report of a collision between a white Audi A4 and a yellow Renault lorry just before 8.10am," said Sergeant Fletcher of the PSNI.

"The driver of the Audi, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

"At this time, it isn't believed that the driver of the lorry has sustained serious injury.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at around the time that the collision occurred to contact us.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam."

Annaghilla Road road was closed for a time but has since re-opened.