Irish cybersecurity specialist Integrity360 enters North American market after acquiring leading Canadian firm

IRISH cybersecurity specialist Integrity360 has acquired leading Canadian firm Advantus360, providing the company with its first hub in North America.

Founded in Dublin in 2005, Integrity360 received a major investment from London-based private equity firm August Equity in 2021 that saw the brand expand internationally.

It has since grown to operate from 14 regional locations across Europe and Africa, employing more than 750 people.

The group provides cybersecurity detection, prevention and recovery services for business organisations across multiple regions.

Headquartered in Sandyford, it hopes to develop Advantus360 to become a significant regional services hub for the group, covering Canada and the wider market in the US.

"The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the group as it represents our first presence in the strategically important North American market," said Ian Brown, Executive Chairman at Integrity360.

Expertise

Advantus360 is a highly-respected and accredited cybersecurity services and solutions provider serving customers throughout Canada and into the US.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, it provides services to a wide range of enterprise customers including organisations in the oil, gas and energy sector.

It also supports organisations in the transportation, manufacturing, legal, financial, retail, mining and services industries.

Advantus360 has expertise in cybersecurity consulting, including design and architecture, assessment, remediation, integration, deployment, strategy development and training.

It also has a long working relationship with leading global cybersecurity vendor Palo Alto Networks, having designed, deployed and supported the multinational's cybersecurity solutions.

Following the acquisition, Integrity360 hopes to add a new Security Operations Centre (SOC) based in Calgary later this year to serve as a local access point.

This will complement the existing 200-strong Integrity360 SOC team, which currently operates from facilities in Dublin, Stockholm, Rome, Sofia, Madrid, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Other locations also being added in 2026 include Brussels and Paris.

'Impressive'

"Advantus360 has for more than a decade established and has developed an enviable reputation for excellence in cybersecurity consulting and solutions," added Brown.

"Its achievements in designing, deploying and supporting Palo Alto Networks solutions are particularly impressive and will be built upon by the whole Integrity360 group.

"We are looking forward to working closely with the team to rapidly expand their operations and capability over the coming years."

In a joint statement, Regan and Stefan Herbst, Directors of Advantus360, commented: "This is an exciting moment for us. It is our absolute pleasure that Advantus360 is joining Integrity360 to continue the growth journey we started a decade ago."