Arrest after man in his 60s attacked with hammer in Co. Down
POLICE investigating a hammer attack in Co. Down, during which a man in his 60s sustained head injuries, have made an arrest.

The victim was taken to hospital following the incident, which occurred in Newtownards shortly after 12.30pm today.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

"We received a report at approximately 12.35pm this afternoon, Wednesday, January 7, that a man aged in his 60s had been assaulted in the Blenheim Drive area," said Sergeant McLaughlin of the PSNI.

"It's understood the suspect assaulted the victim outside a block of flats with a hammer.

"As a result of the attack, the man sustained injuries to his head.

"He was transported onto hospital for treatment and remains there at this time.

"A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

"He is currently in police custody as enquiries continue into the circumstances of what happened."

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 520 of January 7.

