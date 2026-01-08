Irish Foreign Affairs Minister hears from Troubles victims during Belfast visit

IRELAND’S Foreign Affairs Minister has met with victims of the Troubles period in Northern Ireland during a visit to Belfast.

Helen McEntee was in the North yesterday for a series of engagements.

The Minister met with Alliance Party leader and Minister for Justice, Naomi Long, UUP leader and Minister for Health, Mike Nesbitt, SDLP leader of the opposition at Stormont, Matthew O’Toole, and the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Edwin Poots.

She also met with representatives of Troubles victims and survivors groups, which she described as one of her “immediate priorities” since taking up the role of Foreign Minister last November in a cabinet reshuffle prompted by the departure of Paschal Donohoe from government.

“Making an early visit to Northern Ireland has been a priority for me since taking on the role of Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade,” Ms McEntee said as she arrived in Belfast yesterday morning.

“I met with the First Minister and deputy First Minister in December and I am looking forward to further engagements with political leaders,” she added.

“These meetings are an important opportunity to discuss current priorities and shared challenges, and to outline key priorities for this Government,” Minister McEntee explained.

“Those include our ongoing work to address the legacy of the Troubles, the Shared Island Initiative, and the essential work of promoting reconciliation on the island.

During her day in Belfast, the minister also visited St Malachy’s College, which has received funding through the Irish Government’s Reconciliation Fund.

Ms McEntee praised the college for “promoting reconciliation at a grass roots level amongst young people in North Belfast”.

“Northern Ireland was a focus for me as Minister for Justice, including legacy issues,” Minister McEntee explained of her one-day visit to the North.

“That is why one of my immediate priorities upon taking up office is to hear from victims and survivors groups,” she added.

“Their views are vital as we work to put in place mechanisms that can provide truth, accountability, and, where possible, justice for victims and survivors."