Women who brought peace to Northern Ireland celebrated in Wales

AN exhibition celebrating the women who helped bring peace to Northern Ireland is on display in Wales.

Digital prints of the original Peace Heroines portraits are currently being exhibited at Cardiff University and Cardiff’s Roman Catholic Cathedral.

Created by visual artist FRIZ, the artworks feature woman who were involved in the Good Friday Agreement and the ongoing peace process in the North.

First commissioned in 2023, by the multi-disciplinary storytelling platform HerStory, to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the original project was in part supported by the Government of Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Reconciliation Fund.

It was also in partnership with National Museums NI (Northern Ireland).

The portraits feature nine peace activists, namely Pat Hume, Bronagh Hinds, Eileen Weir, Susan McRory, Saidie Patterson, Monica McWilliams, Pearl Sagar, Anne Carr and Baroness May Blood.

Last week the exhibition was launched at Cardiff University with a panel discussion including two of those who feature in the exhibition.

Belfast community relations activist Eileen Weir and co-founder of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition Bronagh Hinds both attended the event.

Consul General of Ireland Denise McQuade, and Northern Ireland Politics experts Dr Thomas Leahy of Cardiff University and Dr Sophie Whiting of the University of Bath, were also there.

“These unique artworks by FRIZ recognise the Peace Heroines for their firm commitment to the Northern Ireland peace process,” Ms McQuade said.

“As well as capturing the unmistakeable strength and resilience of these women, the portraits highlight the contribution of women from all walks of life in Northern Ireland to peace, cross-community dialogue and reconciliation,” she added.

“The exhibition was commissioned to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The Consulate General of Ireland, Cardiff is pleased to have this opportunity to share the story of Northern Ireland’s Peace Heroines in Wales.”

Dr Thomas Leahy, who is a senior lecturer in British and Irish politics and contemporary history at Cardiff University, said the establishment was “absolutely delighted” to host the exhibition.

“Having the opportunity to represent the views and experiences of key woman involved in the peace process is absolutely essential to societal understanding of the conflict and peace process,” he added.

Fr Michael Doyle, Dean of Cardiff Cathedral, said it is “a privilege to welcome the Peace Heroines exhibition to Cardiff and for the Cathedral to have a part to play in celebrating the efforts of these women to help secure peace in the Good Friday Agreement”.

“Each of the women represented in the exhibition are witnesses to the hope of a better future and a lasting peace that should be attainable around the world,” he added.

The Peace Heroines portraits are open to public viewing in the Viriamu Jones Gallery, Main Building, Cardiff University from 9am to 6pm on weekdays until April 10.

A display accompanying the exhibition is also available for public viewing at the Metropolitan Cathedral Church of St David (Cardiff Roman Catholic Cathedral) from April 7 to 13.