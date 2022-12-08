10 Minutes With... Grace Foley

GRACE FOLEY is a contemporary female vocalist from Killarney, Co. Kerry. Her latest EP A Time for Christmas has just been released. She will be touring both Ireland and the UK in 2023.

What are you up to?

I’m currently spreading the word about my brand new EP. A Time for Christmas, Volume Two! When I’m not sharing this news and singing at launches I’m at home with my 19-month daughter Anna and husband John.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Roll Back the Clouds by the one and only Christy Hennessy. It’s such an honest reflection on the life of a performing artist and it gets me in the heart every time.

Which musician has most influenced you?

I would have to say Glen Hansard. His heart, his honesty and his song Falling Slowly have been my safe haven since I was a teenager.

Who would be in your ideal band?

Guitarist Bill Shanley, pianist Gavin Murphy, violinist Denice Doyle, cellist David Doyle, trumpet player Niall O’Sullivan and percussionist Dave McCune.

How did you get started in music?

I was always singing and dancing as a small child but was also very shy. I was obsessed with John Travolta and watched Grease on loop. As I grew in confidence I started to let more family members hear me sing and many of them said I should start singing lessons — so I did.

Where are you from in Ireland?

Killarney.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

I listen to Christmas music non-stop from October so anything Christmassy!

Pantomime or opera?

My background is in classical Music but I have to say I do love having a laugh at a panto!

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Well, obviously I have to say Kerry. But I do have a soft spot for Kilkenny too.

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Oh, Martin. What an incredible talent.

What would be your motto?

Let go and let God. Sometimes you have to get out of your own way and just trust.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

I have a few... One is actually from one of the songs on my new E.P. In Mick Flannery’s Christmas Past he writes, “Oh yeah I forgot this part, this is where you break my heart.”

I also love the line, “I wish I could still wish it was over,” in the Script song.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My engagement ring and my late grandmother’s wedding band.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

The space. I live very near Killarney National Park.

. . . . and the worst?

Killarney is very busy in the summer!

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

You really never know why life sends you the challenges it sends and you also never know if an opportunity not given may have been a blessing in disguise.

What do you believe in?

I believe in God, I believe in signs and angels and I believe that you have to keep believing in magic for your entire life.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Damien Rice’s first album O.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My husband John. When I met John I was really struggling with music and I wasn’t at my best, but he saw the real me. He’s my best friend, he’s honest and he always has my back. He’s my rock and I am so blessed to have him in my life.