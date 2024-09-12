'A good wake is as Irish as Irish can be': New stage show celebrates funeral tradition

A NEW show which brings the Irish wake to the stage is arriving in London next month.

Wonders of the Wake promises “laughter, joy, lament, keen, song and bardic poetry” as some of Ireland’s finest musicians perform in honour of one of the nation's oldest traditions.

“There will be keening, joy, original songs, laughter, remembrance and some of the best sing-along tunes you've ever heard and of course we’ll be having ham and tomato sandwiches, and the drink," says producer Kevin Toolis, who is the author of My Father’s Wake: How the Irish Teach Us to Live, Love and Die.

“English people sometimes struggle to understand why the wake is so important to the Irish,” Toolis, who hails from Achill Island in Mayo, added.

“And many of them are horrified at even the thought of seeing the dead lying there openly in a coffin.

“But for the Irish a good wake is like as Irish as Irish can be, a real definer of what it is to be a part of Irish culture.

“Going to a wake is like the GAA, or pints of Guinness and shamrocks. An icon of our culture and experience.”

The show, which features a performance from Sean Nós singer Caitriona Ní Chennabháin, is a totally immersive experience.

“Like a real Irish wake there will be tea, sandwiches, drink and of course a coffin as musicians and show-goers celebrate the craic,” Toolis claims.

“Definitely the best wake you'll ever get to this side of Heaven,” he added.

“But the Wonders is not just another show - we'll be remembering too those we have loved and lost as part of the night as we would in a real wake.”

Singer Ní Chennabháin added: "The Wonders of the Wake is a very special show, so close to my heart, full of laughter, joy and a few laments.

“My grandmother in Connemara was a keener and this is the only show you’ll ever go to where the audience can hear real keening for themselves.

“We are both carrying on a great Irish tradition but also bringing it to a new audience. Anyone can come and experience the show.’

Wonders of the Wake will be on at the Claddagh Ring pub in north London from October 11-13.

