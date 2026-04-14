Agnes O’Casey joins the cast of new BBC series based on John Le Carré novels

IRISH actor Agnes O’Casey has been announced among the cast of the new BBC series Legacy of Spies.

Filming has begun on the adaptation of John Le Carré’s 1963 novel The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, which also draws on elements of his 2017 book A Legacy of Spies.

Produced by The Ink Factory, the series marks the first rime either novel has been adapted for television.

Set in Germany during the Cold War, the eight-part espionage thriller has been written by Stephen Cornwell and Clarisa Ingram.

It stars the two-time Emmy and BAFTA award-winning Matthew Macfadyen alongside Charlie Hunnam, Daniel Brühl and Devrim Lingnau Islamoğlu.

It was further confirmed this week that O’Casey will play the character Liz Gold in the series - reprising a role from the stage adaptation which finished a West End run at the Soho Place theatre in February.

London-born O’Casey, whose great-grandfather was the Dublin-born playwright Seán O’Casey, has previously starred in the BBC drama Ridley Road.

She also featured in films The Miracle Club, Small Things Like These and Lies We Tell, for which she won the Best Leading Actress IFTA in 2024.

This week she described her latest character as a women with a “singular ability to see right to the core of people, cutting through any sense of cynicism”.

“Stepping into the shoes of a figure so self-assured and with such an enthusiasm for the world has been transformative,” O’Casey added.

“Liz is a woman who knows herself completely - when she falls in love, it is an all-consuming and undeniable experience.

“She is a joy to play."

Legacy of Spies will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, and on MGM+ in the United States. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.