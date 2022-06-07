All the Irish acts at Glastonbury 2022

GLASTONBURY 2022 is just around the corner, with the iconic festival returning to Worthy Farm on 22-26 June.

The organisers announced the complete lineup last week, with stage times now also available for festival-goers to start planning who they want to see.

As usual, there are plenty of Irish acts performing across the weekend. If you are lucky enough to be one of the 210,000 people who have tickets, here are all the Irish acts you need to know about and what stage they are playing on.

FRIDAY 24 JUNE

Inhaler

Stage: John Peel Stage

Time: 15.15 - 16.00

Inhaler is an Irish rock band originating from Dublin. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon. They were tipped for success in 2020 when they ranked at number 5 in BBC's Sound of music poll. Some of their top hits include It Won't Always Be Like This, Falling In, and When It Breaks.

Mary Coughlan

Stage: Acoustic Stage

Time: 16.25 - 17.05

Mary Coughlan is an Irish singer and songwriter from Galway. Her first album Tired and Emotional went on to sold an unexpected 100,000 copies in Ireland. She has since got on to release several records which delve into her personal life, with the latest being 2020's Life Stories.

Brian Kennedy

Stage: Acoustic Stage

Time: 17.25 - 18.10

Brian Kennedy is an Irish singer-songwriter and author from Belfast. He scored a number of hit singles and albums in the UK and Ireland during the 1990s and 2000s. He represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2006 and finished in 10th place.

Hothouse Flowers

Stage: Acoustic Stage

Time: 18.30 - 19.30

Hothouse Flowers are an Irish rock group that combines traditional Irish music with influences from soul, gospel, and rock. Formed in 1985 in Dublin, they started as street performers. Their first album, People (1988), was the most successful debut album in Irish history, reaching No. 1 in Ireland and No. 2 in the UK.

Undertones

Stage: Acoustic Stage

Time: 20.00 - 21.00

The Undertones are a rock band formed in Derry, Northern Ireland in 1974. Much of the earlier Undertones material drew influence from punk rock and new wave; the Undertones also incorporated elements of rock, glam rock and post-punk into material released after 1979, before citing soul and Motown as the influence for the material released upon their final album.

SATURDAY 25 JUNE

49th & Main

Stage: Acoustic Stage

Time: 12.45 - 13.25

Hailing from the Irish town of Kilkenny, 49th & Main are an indie-pop duo consisting of producer Ben O’Sullivan and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Paddy King. The pair first met in school and after growing close, they began working on music together during a particularly warm summer, with O’Sullivan dabbling with acoustics and how to record King’s guitar. The band recently announced that they have signed a global record deal with independent label Counter Records, an imprint of Ninja Tune, who already house artists such as Bonobo, Bicep, Thundercat, Kelis and Black Country, New Road.

The Waterboys

Stage: Acoustic Stage

Time: 21.30 - 23.00

The Waterboys are a folk rock band formed in Edinburgh in 1983 by Scottish musician Mike Scott. The band's membership, past and present, has been composed mainly of musicians from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and England. Over seventy musicians have performed live as a The Waterboys. Some have spent only a short time with the band, contributing to a single tour or album, while others have been long-term members with significant contributions. Scott has been the band's lead vocalist, motivating force, and principal songwriter throughout the group's history, but a number of other musicians are closely identified with the band.

Joy Crookes

Stage: Pyramid Stage

Time: 13.15 - 14.00

Joy Crookes is a British singer-songwriter whose father hails from Dublin. She incorporates details about relationships, self-reliance, her culture, her South London roots and her identity in her music. Crookes was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2020 Brit Awards, and released her debut studio album, Skin, in October 2021 to widely critical acclaim.

Roisín Murphy

Stage: West Holts Stage

Time: 22.15 - 23.45

Roisín Murphy is an Irish singer from Arklow who found fame in the 1990s as one half of pop duo Moloko. Following the breakup of Moloko, she embarked on a solo career and has released five solo albums. her latest album Róisin Machine, released in 2020, included previously released singles dating from 2012 until 2020, as well as new material. It received critical acclaim and became her most commercially successful album.

SUNDAY 26 JUNE

Damien Dempsey

Stage: Acoustic Stage

Time: 15.30 - 16.15

Damien Dempsey is an Irish singer and songwriter who mixes traditional Irish folk with contemporary lyrics to deliver social commentary. From Dublin, he cites his musical influences as coming from post-pub musical sessions that here held in his parents' house when he was a toddler, followed by Christy Moore, Luke Kelly, Shane MacGowan, Bob Marley and Elvis Presley. He won six Meteor Music Awards in the noughties and in 2021 singed to independent Australian music label FOUR FOUR.

Fontaines D.C.

Stage: Other Stage

Time: 16.30 - 17.30

Fontaines D.C. are an Irish post-punk band formed in Dublin in 2017. After meeting while attending music college, and bonding over a common love of poetry, the band began self-releasing singles and performing live regularly, signing to Partisan Records in 2018. Their first album Dogrel was released in April 2019 to critical acclaim, with their second and third albums A Hero's Death and Skinty Fia following suit. The band have been nominated at the Grammys for Best Rock Album, at the Brit Awards for International Group and have featured on NME's 50 Best Songs of 2019 list.

Orla Gartland

Stage: Avalon Stage

Time: 19.50 - 20.50

Orla Gartland is an Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist from Dublin who gained popularity from posting cover songs on her YouTube account. Her debut album, Woman on the Internet, was released in August, and this year received an RTÉ Choice Music Prize nomination for Irish Album of the Year 2021.

Imelda May

Stage: Avalon Stage

Time: 21.20 - 22.20

Imelda May is an Irish singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Dublin. Known primarily as a singer, she also plays the bodhrán, guitar, bass guitar and tambourine. She is known for her musical style of rockabilly revival and has also been compared to female jazz musicians such as Billie Holiday. However in recent years she has diversified and ventured into rock, with her latest album 11 Past the Hour (2021) featuring Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, Miles Kane and Noel Gallagher.

Bicep

Stage: West Holts Stage

Time: 21.45 - 23.15

Bicep are an electronic music production and DJ duo from Belfast, consisting of Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar. They formed in 2009 while in London, with their song Glue being voted voted by the public as DJ Mag's (Best of British) Track of the Year. It also reached number 1 on Amazon's Best Electronic of 2017, and came second in Mixmag's 100 Best Tracks of 2017. Their second album Isles was released in January 2021, and the pair enjoy a busy schedule of touring around the world and at festivals in Barcelona, San Francisco and Berlin.