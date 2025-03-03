Another bumper year for Fontaines DC at the BRIT Awards

DUBLIN ROCK quintet Fontaines DC have stormed to success yet again at this year’s BRIT Awards after picking up ‘International Group of the Year’ for the second time.

Organisers of the event said that the award was given to the band in recognition of their global reach and success, which comes off the back of their fourth studio album ‘Romance’ released in August 2024.

Fontaines picked up an award in the same category in 2023, following the success of their third album ‘Skinty Fia’. This time round, they beat competition from a number of globally successful international competitors, including Linkin Park, Amyl and the Sniffers, Confidence Man and Future & Metro Boomin.

The band are currently on tour in Australia, and though they were not able to attend the awards ceremony in-person, they appeared via video link to express their surprise at having repeated their success from two years ago.

Front man Grian Chatten told the BRITs: “Hey BRIT Awards, it’s Fontaines D.C. We are here in Australia, and we are buzzing with this, thanks very much, We weren’t expecting to get this a second time, this year in particular, we were up against some really great people in that category.

“Amyl and the Sniffers, if you are there, we are sorry we are not there having a drink with you, you are one of the most inspiring bands in the world at the minute. This is from all of us. Thanks so much from the Fontaines, thanks, cheers.”

The Fontaines are set to continue their tour in Europe from June.