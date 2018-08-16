Aretha Franklin: Tributes pour in as Queen of Soul passes away aged 76

FIGURES throughout the world of entertainment have paid tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, after her death today aged 76.

The legendary singer, who was the first female artist ever to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, passed away at her home in Detroit at 9.50am local time from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by her family that she was "seriously ill" and in "hospice care surrounded by her family".

In a statement today, the family said: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart.

"We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds".

They added: “We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world.

"Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

In an iconic career spanning more than five decades as a soul superstar, Aretha sold over 75 million records, won 18 Grammy awards and performed at three presidential inaugurations – including that of Barack Obama in January 2009.

Since news of her passing broke, tributes have been pouring in from across the world of entertainment and beyond:

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin at her first Columbia recording session in New York City, August 1960. RIP pic.twitter.com/Wt6YfvgtLc — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) August 16, 2018

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin was a force behind the scenes during the civil rights movement— donating concert proceeds, posting bail for activists, hosting fundraisers and using her platform to promote voting rights. And she empowered generations of women with her music. #rip #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/3nyuwNvED9 — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) August 16, 2018

The wondrous chorus of America at its best has lost a powerful voice. Aretha Franklin shook the heavens and our own complacency with her spirit and by tackling life with power and purpose. #Respect — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin - the irreplaceable Queen of Soul #respect https://t.co/mxvyk4VAPg — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2018

Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 16, 2018

RIP @ArethaFranklin ...

...Maybe the greatest voice of all time...

😢 — Paul Epworth (@paulepworth) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin... the Queen is gone. Long live the Queen! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 16, 2018

