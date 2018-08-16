Aretha Franklin: Tributes pour in as Queen of Soul passes away aged 76
FIGURES throughout the world of entertainment have paid tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, after her death today aged 76.

The legendary singer, who was the first female artist ever to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, passed away at her home in Detroit at 9.50am local time from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by her family that she was "seriously ill" and in "hospice care surrounded by her family".

In a statement today, the family said: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart.

"We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds".

They added: “We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world.

"Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

In an iconic career spanning more than five decades as a soul superstar, Aretha sold over 75 million records, won 18 Grammy awards and performed at three presidential inaugurations – including that of Barack Obama in January 2009.

Since news of her passing broke, tributes have been pouring in from across the world of entertainment and beyond:

