Aslan release powerful new Crazy World video as coronavirus cripples globe
Entertainment

Aslan release powerful new Crazy World video as coronavirus cripples globe

IN the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic currently being tackled across the world, Irish rockers Aslan have released a new video for one of their most popular songs.

Although first released 25 years ago, their track Crazy World is more than relevant now – with everyday life turned upside down and multiple countries in lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the deadly disease.

This week saw Britain follow Ireland’s recent moves by closing down pubs, clubs, restaurants, theatres and gyms and asking the public to stay at home.

Aslan themselves were forced to cancel a scheduled tour in England, due to lead singer Christy Dignam, who has terminal cancer, being too vulnerable to the disease to travel.

But while the Dublin band has been forced to stay put in Ireland, it hasn’t stopped them bringing their music to their fans.

Their decision to put out a new video for Crazy World sees them set the song to a range of news clips from across the globe about the coronavirus.

It also includes images of the regular briefings from President Trump, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As they released the video, the boys asked their fans to abide by the government rules in order to fight the virus.

“We are all suffering from Covid 19,” they said.

“The uncertainty, the strange feeling of not being able to live our lives as we normally would.

“So many have lost their jobs, businesses unable to operate, gigs and events cancelled and so many people unwell having contracted the coronavirus.”

They added: “We are the only ones who can help toward improving the current situation. The information being provided to us to helping toward this, we need to abide by.

“Parents, siblings, friends we ask you to share this with the younger generation who may not actually realise what is really happening in the world right now.”

Watch the video

