UK to close all pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes from midnight tonight
News

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 20: Staff and customers in a Soho London pub watch a live TV press conference by The British government on March 20, 2020 in London, England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country's bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes must close tonight to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), which has killed more than 100 people in the UK. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

UK PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has announced that all pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will close from tonight. 

All closed premises, however, will be allowed to continue as take away facilities. 

“The speed of our eventual recovery depends entirely on our collective ability to get on top of the virus now and that means we have to take the next steps on scientific advice,” he told reporters at the UK's daily Covid-19 press conference. 

“And, following our plan, we are strengthening the measures announced on Monday. We need now to push down further on that curve of transmission between us. 

“And so following agreement with all the … devolved administrations, we are collectively telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can and not to open tomorrow. 

“Though, to be clear, they can continue to provide take-out services 

“We’re also telling nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres to close on the same timescale.” 

The British government will continue to assess the situation in the weeks and months that follow. 

They could then look to “relax” some of the measures around pub and café closures. 

Boris Johnson said the British government would be continually assessing the situation around pubs and cafes and other requested closures “to see if we can relax any of these measures”. 

“You may be tempted to go out tonight and I say to you please don’t, you may think that you are invincible – but there is no guarantee that you will get it,” he added. 

“(And) you can still be a carrier of the disease and pass it on.” 

“We want you as far as possible to stay at home.” 

