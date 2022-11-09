Bad Sisters renewed for second season on Apple TV+

IRISH DARK comedy Bad Sisters has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV+.

The show, written by, produced by and starring Sharon Horgan, was released in September and follows the story of four Garvey sisters who set about plotting the murder of a fifth sister's husband.

Based off Belgian series Clan, it stars Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson as the remaining sisters, and Claes Bang as the abusive John-Paul (JP).

Brian Gleeson and Daryl McCormack also star as two insurance agents who are investigating the death of JP.

The second season was announced by Sharon Horgan yesterday, although plot points, cast members and a release date have been kept under wraps.

In a statement, Horgan said of the second season order:

“The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”

Last month she told Variety that it was never intended for the show to have a second season, and those who have watched the first season will know that the story wraps up neatly.

“Well, it’s a really weird one, because it absolutely ended where it ended,” Horgan said.

“The original series was a limited series and I approached it in that way entirely and felt like the ending was satisfying. But it’s been mad, the response, especially to the to the sisters, especially to that family. It’s a tricky thing to come up with characters that an audience love and so – I don’t know. If I came up with a brilliant idea, if I thought of something that I thought was worthy, then maybe.”

The first season of Bad Sisters is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.