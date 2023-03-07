Bad Sisters, The Banshees of Inisherin and Aisha lead award contenders as IFTA nominations announced

IFTA has announced the nominations for its 2023 round of awards – with films The Banshees of Inisherin and Aisha and drama series Bad Sisters proving the strongest contenders for one of their coveted gongs.

Martin McDonagh’s Bafta-winning and Oscar nominated Banshees of Inisherin received 11 nominations in the IFTA (Irish Film and Television Awards) announcement, including for Best Film and Best Director.

Aisha, a film about a young Nigerian woman navigating the direct provision system in Ireland, received 10 nominations, including for Best International Actress, for its star Letitia Wright.

But it was Sharon Horgan’s comedy series Bad Sisters that clocked up the highest number with 12 nominations in total – including for Best Drama and Best Lead Actress – Drama.

The 20th Anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony, which is due to be hosted by Deirdre O’Kane, will take place on Sunday, May 7 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Announcing their nominees, Academy CEO, Áine Moriarty said: “What an exciting time right now for the Irish screen industry.

“This superb line-up of Nominees in the running for Irish Academy Awards, showcases to the world the high calibre of acting, filmmaking and storytelling we have in this country.

“The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great work and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the Ceremony”.

Ireland’s Culture Minister, Catherine Martin added: “I would like to congratulate all of the Nominees and IFTA on the occasion of their 20th Anniversary.

“This is a really exciting time for the film and TV industry and the IFTA awards night on May 7, will be a night full of glamour, excitement, and most importantly, a celebration of the incredible talent we are so lucky to have in this country.”

The IFTA 2023 nominations in full:

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST FILM

Aisha

The Banshees of Inisherin

God's Creatures

Lakelands

Róise & Frank

The Wonder

DIRECTOR - FILM

Aisha - Frank Berry

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

It Is In Us All - Antonia Campbell Hughes

Joyride - Emer Reynolds

Let the Wrong One In - Conor McMahon

Róise & Frank - Rachael Moriarty & Peter Murphy

SCRIPT - FILM

Aisha - Frank Berry

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

God's Creatures - Shane Crowley

Joyride - Ailbhe Keogan

Let the Wrong One In - Conor McMahon

Róise & Frank - Rachael Moriarty, Peter Murphy

LEAD ACTOR - FILM

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Éanna Hardwicke - Lakelands

Liam Neeson - Marlowe

Ollie West - The Sparrow

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

LEAD ACTRESS - FILM

Alisha Weir - Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Bríd Ní Neachtain - Róise & Frank

Danielle Galligan - Lakelands

Kelly Gough - Tarrac

Seána Kerslake - Ballywalter

Zara Devlin - Ann

SUPPORTING ACTOR - FILM

Andrew Scott - Catherine Called Birdy

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell - The Batman

Paul Mescal - God's Creatures

Pierce Brosnan - Black Adam

SUPPORTING ACTRESS - FILM

Aisling Franciosi - God's Creatures

Eileen Walsh - Ann

Elaine Cassidy - The Wonder

Jessie Buckley - Women Talking

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Kíla Lord Cassidy - The Wonder

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Tár

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet On The Western Front

Austin Butler - Elvis

Cosmo Jarvis - It Is In Us All

Felix Kammerer - All Quiet On The Western Front

Josh O'Connor - Aisha

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Emily Watson - God's Creatures

Florence Pugh - The Wonder

Letitia Wright - Aisha

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Viola Davis - The Woman King

DRAMA

BEST DRAMA

Bad Sisters

Conversations with Friends

Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special)

Smother

The Dry

Vikings: Valhalla

DIRECTOR - DRAMA

Bad Sisters - Dearbhla Walsh

Conversations with Friends - Lenny Abrahamson

Maxine - Laura Way

Severance - Aoife McArdle

Smother - Dathaí Keane

The Dry - Paddy Breathnach

SCRIPT - DRAMA

Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan

Conversations with Friends - Mark O'Halloran

Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) - Lisa McGee

Smother - Kate O'Riordan

The Dry - Nancy Harris

Top Boy - Ronan Bennett

LEAD ACTOR - DRAMA

Aidan Turner - The Suspect

Conleth Hill - Holding

Jason O'Mara - Smother

Kerr Logan - North Sea Connection

Stephen Rea - The English

Vinnie McCabe - The Noble Call

LEAD ACTRESS - DRAMA

Alison Oliver - Conversations with Friends

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Dervla Kirwan - Smother

Roisin Gallagher - The Dry

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Siobhan McSweeney - Holding

SUPPORTING ACTOR - DRAMA

Brian Gleeson - Bad Sisters

Ciarán Hinds - The Dry

Daryl McCormack - Bad Sisters

Michael Smiley - Bad Sisters

Moe Dunford - The Dry

Tommy Tiernan - Conversations with Friends

SUPPORTING ACTRESS - DRAMA

Anne-Marie Duff - Bad Sisters

Brenda Fricker - Holding

Eva Birthistle - Bad Sisters

Eve Hewson - Bad Sisters

Genevieve O'Reilly - Andor

Sarah Greene - Bad Sisters

OTHER AWARD CATEGORIES

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

The Artist & The Wall of Death

The Ghost of Richard Harris

How To Tell A Secret

Million Dollar Pigeons

North Circular

Nothing Compares

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

An Irish Goodbye

Call Me Mommy

Don't Go Where I Can't Find You

Lamb

Wednesday's Child

You're Not Home

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Candlelight

Dagda's Harp

Red Rabbit

Soft Tissue

CRAFT CATEGORIES

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Conversations with Friends - Suzie Lavelle

How To Tell A Secret - Eleanor Bowman

It Is In Us All - Piers McGrail

The Dry - Cathal Watters

Vikings: Valhalla - Peter Robertson

COSTUME DESIGN

Aisha - Kathy Strachan

The Banshees of Inisherin - Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh

Disenchanted - Joan Bergin

Enola Holmes 2 - Consolata Boyle

Vikings: Valhalla - Susan O'Connor Cave

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Aisha - Tamara Conboy

Bad Sisters - Mark Geraghty

Mr. Malcolm's List - Ray Ball

Róise & Frank - Padraig O'Neill

Vikings: Valhalla - Tom Conroy

HAIR & MAKE-UP

Aisha - Dumebi Anozie, Liz Byrne

The Banshees of Inisherin - Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, Dan Martin

Mr. Malcolm's List - Eileen Buggy, Sharon Doyle

The Wonder - Lorri Ann King, Morna Ferguson

Vikings: Valhalla - Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney

SOUND

Aisha

The Banshees of Inisherin

Conversations with Friends

The Sparrow

The Wonder

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande - Stephen Rennicks

Lakelands - Daithí

Nothing Compares - Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley

Róise & Frank - Colm Mac Con Iomaire

The Dry - Sarah Lynch

EDITING

Aisha - Colin Campbell

Elvis - Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Death on the Nile - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Nocebo - Tony Cranstoun

Nothing Compares - Mick Mahon

VFX

The Banshees of Inisherin

Marlowe

Stranger Things

The Woman King