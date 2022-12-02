Bad Sisters stars hit back at New York Times article referring to them as British

THE IRISH stars of Apple TV+ show Bad Sisters have hit back at the New York Times after an article about the best shows of the 2022 referred to them as British.

The article, written by chief television critic James Poniewozik and television critics Mike Hale and Margaret Lyons featured the show in originally described the show, starring Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Green and Anne-Marie Duff as "an appealing quintet of British actresses".

Four of the shows actresses were born in Ireland, with Anne-Marie Duff being the only one born in England, having been born in London.

Hewson took to Twitter to criticise the article after being tagged in a tweet acknowledging the error.

"OH DEAR @nytimesarts WE ARE IRISH, PLEASE AND THANK YOU," she said.

In another tweet, she said:

"P.S. Anne Marie is Irish/ English but… still."

P.S. Anne Marie is Irish/ English but… still. — Eve Hewson (@EveHewson) December 1, 2022

Birthistle said:

"I’ll just speak for myself here but I’m definitely really 💯 an IRISH actor @nytimesarts."

I’ll just speak for myself here but I’m definitely really 💯 an IRISH actor @nytimesarts https://t.co/45qddoRJ1N — Eva Birthistle (@EBirthistle) December 1, 2022

Horgan, who also wrote the show, chimed in to say that she was born in Hackney, London, but that she is Irish - and that only her brothers refer to her as British when they want to wind her up.

Awh. I was born in Hackney, London but I'm Irish. Only my little brothers refer to me as British. When they want to wind me up. — Sharon Horgan (@SharonHorgan) December 1, 2022

The first correction of the article stated that three of the actresses are Irish and two British, before another correction as made to clarify that four are Irish and one is British.

Plenty of Irish personalities have been taking to Twitter to voice their support for the actors, including Dustin the Turkey, Panti Bliss and the official TG4 Twitter amount.