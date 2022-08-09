Barry Keoghan shares name and first image of newborn son

IRISH ACTOR Barry Keoghan has revealed the name of his newborn baby boy by sharing a family photo on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Dublin man who has has roles in recent hits such as Eternals and The Batman, shared the image of himself with partner Alyson Sandro, captioning it:

"Welcome to the pack my boy. B R A N D O."

The couple announced that they were expecting baby Brando on Father's Day in June.

The Dubliner will next hit cinema screens in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, which will also starBrendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell.