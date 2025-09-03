BBC teases images from forthcoming series of award-winning Belfast-based drama, Blue Lights

THE BBC has released images teasing the forthcoming third season of the award-winning Belfast-based drama, Blue Lights.

The second series of the BAFTA and RTS award-winning show averaged 5.6m viewers across the series, while 7m caught the first episode, making it the BBC's fourth biggest drama launch last year.

In Northern Ireland, it was the biggest drama across the whole market (broadcasters and streamers) across 2023 and 2024.

Series three sees response officers Grace (Siân Brooke), Annie (Katherine Devlin) and Tommy (Nathan Braniff) grow accustomed to life under the blue lights after two years on the job.

But their work will take them into a sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime.

"The old political and criminal order has gone and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before," added a statement from the BBC.

Also returning to the show will be Martin McCann (Stevie), Joanne Crawford (Helen), Andi Osho (Sandra), Frank Blake (Shane), Abigail McGibbon (Tina), Dearbháile McKinney (Aisling) and Andrea Irvine (Nicola).

They will be joined by some familiar faces including Cathy Tyson — who starred alongside Michael Caine and Bob Hoskins in Mona Lisa — as private members club owner, Dana Morgan.

Michael Smiley (Kill List, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) will take on the role of new intelligence officer Paul 'Colly' Collins.

Series three will consist of six one-hour episodes, although no released date has been announced as yet.

However, following the success of the first two seasons, the BBC announced in February 2024 that it had ordered two more series.

Seasons one and two of Blue Lights have sold to over 160 territories and are available on BBC iPlayer and RTÉ Player.