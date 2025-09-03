BBC teases images from forthcoming series of award-winning Belfast-based drama, Blue Lights
Entertainment

BBC teases images from forthcoming series of award-winning Belfast-based drama, Blue Lights

Grace Ellis, played by Siân Brooke (Image: BBC/Two Cities Television)

THE BBC has released images teasing the forthcoming third season of the award-winning Belfast-based drama, Blue Lights.

The second series of the BAFTA and RTS award-winning show averaged 5.6m viewers across the series, while 7m caught the first episode, making it the BBC's fourth biggest drama launch last year.

In Northern Ireland, it was the biggest drama across the whole market (broadcasters and streamers) across 2023 and 2024.

Tommy Foster, played by Nathan Braniff (Image: BBC / Two Cities Television)

Series three sees response officers Grace (Siân Brooke), Annie (Katherine Devlin) and Tommy (Nathan Braniff) grow accustomed to life under the blue lights after two years on the job.

But their work will take them into a sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime.

"The old political and criminal order has gone and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before," added a statement from the BBC.

Katherine Devlin returns as Annie Conlon (Image: BBC / Two Cities Television)

Also returning to the show will be Martin McCann (Stevie), Joanne Crawford (Helen), Andi Osho (Sandra), Frank Blake (Shane), Abigail McGibbon (Tina), Dearbháile McKinney (Aisling) and Andrea Irvine (Nicola).

They will be joined by some familiar faces including Cathy Tyson — who starred alongside Michael Caine and Bob Hoskins in Mona Lisa — as private members club owner, Dana Morgan.

Michael Smiley (Kill List, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) will take on the role of new intelligence officer Paul 'Colly' Collins.

Michael Smiley joins the cast as new intelligence officer Paul ‘Colly’ Collins (Image: BBC / Two Cities Television)

Series three will consist of six one-hour episodes, although no released date has been announced as yet.

However, following the success of the first two seasons, the BBC announced in February 2024 that it had ordered two more series.

Seasons one and two of Blue Lights have sold to over 160 territories and are available on BBC iPlayer and RTÉ Player.

Cathy Tyson will play private members club owner, Dana Morgan (BBC / Two Cities Television)

See More: Blue Lights

Related
Entertainment 3 months ago

Northern Irish police show Blue Lights scoops Bafta for Best Drama

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 5 months ago

Blurred lines of duty — law and disorder on the telly

By: Keira O'Callaghan

Entertainment 6 months ago

Filming for Blue Lights series three gets underway in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Free chickenpox vaccination to be offered to children in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Dracula creator Bram Stoker honoured among new Irish storm names

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Motorcyclist injured in Co. Louth collision dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Teenager charged with throwing fireworks in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Tánaiste issues statement after ‘despicable’ threats directed at family

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after series of incidents in counties across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley