Bestselling author Marian Keyes tells all about new book at London event

BESTSELLING Irish author Marian Keyes is in London this week to talk about her latest book.

The Limerick-born author, famed for titles such as Rachel’s Holiday, Anybody Out There and Grown Ups, releases her 16th novel My Favourite Mistake on April 11.

On the same day the Irishwoman will be talking about the book with the Canadian writer Monica Heisey at an event being held at St James Church in Piccadilly.

The pair will discuss the story and, in particular, its protagonist Anna.

Trading a minor midlife crisis for a major life event, Anna switches the skyscrapers of Manhattan for the tiny Irish town of Maumtully – with a population of 1,217 - helping old friends Brigit and Colm set up a luxury coastal retreat.

In statement on her social media, Keyes asks fans to 'come along' and ask some questions - but joked that she would not be answering any 'sums'.

In addition to her novels, Keyes has written two collections of journalism, one of which was used as the inspiration of her hit BBC Radio 4 show Between Ourselves.

She also co-presents the popular BBC Radio 4 podcast Now You’re Asking with actress Tara Flynn.

An Evening with Marian Keyes at St James’s Church is being organsed by Waterstones.

Tickets cost £14.

