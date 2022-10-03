Bono announces 14-date tour for publication of new memoir

Bono has announced a 14-date city book tour in support of the publication of his memoir SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story.

The book tour, titled 'Stories of Surrender' and produced by Live Nation, is a limited run of theatre dates to mark the release of a memoir in which one of the world's most iconic artists writes for the first time about his remarkable life and those he has shared it with.

The tour will come to 14 cities across North America and Europe, kicking off at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Wednesday 2 November, following to stops in Boston Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin and Paris.

There will also be a date in Bono's home city of Dublin before wrapping up on Monday 28 November in Madrid.

"I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2's audience," said Bono about the tour. "In these shows I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here".

Each ticket purchased for the tour comes with a copy of SURRENDER, released on November 1, and all tickets purchased online will be delivered as secure mobile tickets. There will be a two ticket limit per person.

The memoir tells the story of Bono's remarkable life, the challenges he's faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him.

The subtitle, '40 Songs, One Story,' refers to the book's 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song. Bono has also created 40 original drawings which will be featured throughout the book.

Check out the dates for the tour below, and get tickets here.