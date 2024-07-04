Bridget Christie and Mackenzie Crook join forces on series two of The Change

WRITER Bridget Christie is still pinching herself after learning that Mackenzie Crook would be directing the second instalment of her critically acclaimed series about the menopause.

The Change, which first hit our screens in summer 2023, is the second-generation Irish woman’s television debut.

Born in Gloucester, to parents from counties Roscommon and Leitrim, Christie wrote, starred in and executive produced the series, which follows the story of Lisa – who, after being diagnosed with the menopause, finds herself indulging in a mid-life crisis which sees her drop her home life for an adventure in the wilderness of the Forest of Dean.

The Bafta-nominated comedy saw Christie win the Debut Writer award at the New Voice Awards 2024 in recognition of the first series’ success.

Since it aired last June, The Change has also been nominated for a Broadcast award for Best Comedy, while Christie was nominated for the RTS Comedy Writer award and shortlisted in this year’s BAFTA TV Awards.

In May of this year Channel 4 revealed that series two of the hit show had been commissioned.

With filming set to begin this month, the broadcaster has now confirmed that Crook, of Detectorists, The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean fame, will be directing it.

“The Change was my favourite TV show of 2023 and so to find myself directing series two feels like winning a competition,” Crook said this week.

“My prize includes Bridget's beautifully crafted scripts, a cast of comedy legends, and a summer of filming in the glorious British countryside,” he added.

The feeling of delight is mutual for Christie, who claims Detectorists, a comedy detective series which is written, directed by and stars Crook, is her “favourite British TV show of the past decade”.

“Detectorists was a huge influence on The Change, so to have Mackenzie directing the second series feels like a mad dream,” Christie admits.

“I can’t think of anyone better suited to direct.”

Christie and Crook will be on location in the Forest of Dean this month, where filming on the new series will commence.

Alongside them will be Susan Lynch, as Eel Sister Agnes; Tanya Moodie playing DJ Joy; Liza Tarbuck playing Linda’s older, domineering sister Siobhain; Jim Howick as The Verderer; Jerome Flynn as Pig Man; Paul Whitehouse as Tony and Omid Djalili returns as Linda’s husband Steve.

Laura Checkley joins the new series as Eel Sister Theresa.

Morwenna Gordon, Executive Producer at Expectation, who are producing the series, said: “We’re thrilled that Mackenzie is joining the team for the second series of The Change.

“He and Bridget have such a shared sensibility and love for beautiful, funny, profound stories, set against the backdrop of the gorgeous British countryside. Along with our stellar cast, this feels like the perfect partnership.”