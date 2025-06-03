Bridget Christie's ‘looking forward to’ life on the road again as new tour announced

COMEDIAN Bridget Christie claims she is looking forward to life on the road again as she announced a new stand-up tour.

The second-generation Irish woman, who was born in Gloucester to parents from counties Roscommon and Leitrim, will be back on stages across the country when her Jacket Potato Pizza show kicks off in 2026.

The new live show will take her across the UK from January to March, and Christie is pretty excited about it.

“I am very much looking forward to eating motorway services food again and picking my favourite roundabouts,” she said this week.

“Last year Plymouth won.”

The news follows the second successful series of Christie’s sitcom The Change airing on Channel 4.

Christie wrote, executive produced and stars in the show, which centres on fifty-something heroine Lisa – who, after being diagnosed with the menopause, finds herself indulging in a mid-life crisis which sees her drop her home life for an adventure in the wilderness of the Forest of Dean.

The Bafta-nominated comedy saw Christie win the Debut Writer award at the New Voice Awards 2024 in recognition of the first series’ success and Best Actor at The Edinburgh TV Awards.

Jacket Potato Pizza is Bridget’s fourteenth live show. For tour listings click here.