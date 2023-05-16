THE CHANGE: First look at new series by comedian Bridget Christie tackling menopause and mid-life crises

A NEW comedy series which tackles the menopause and mid-life crises is set to hit our television screens later this year.

The Change has been written and produced by second generation Irish comedian Bridget Christie.

Born in Gloucester to parents from Roscommon and Leitrim, Christie also stars in the series, which follows the story of Lisa – who is convinced she’s got early onset dementia after forgetting what a shoe is called.

Later she is reliably informed by her GP that what she in fact has is the menopause.

That diagnosis sparks an epic mid-life crisis which sees Linda decide to “do something for herself... for a change”.

“Dusting off her old Triumph motorbike, that she hasn’t ridden in 30 years, she sets off alone to the spectacular wilderness of The Forest of Dean – in search of an identity, a purpose, and a tree she climbed as a child,” Channel 4 explained as they offered a first look at the show, which is currently in production.

“Along the way she meets an array of eccentric locals, including the infamous Eel Sisters, an angry local radio presenter and a mysterious man who lives in the woods with the wild boar. What could possibly go wrong?” they add.

The Change is due to air on Channel 4 later this year.