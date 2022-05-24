Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce 2023 European tour with Dublin dates included

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and The E Street Band have announced a string of dates for a 2023 European tour, which will include performances in Dublin.

The famous singer will take to the RDS Arena stage in Dublin on both 5 and 7 May 2023, before moving on to performances in Paris, Rome, Amsterdam and Oslo, among others. Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be a announced at a later date.

A string of US tour dates are also to be announced, which will start in August 2023.

"After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said. "And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond."

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February, 2017. The River Tour was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band last reconnected to perform on Saturday Night Live in December 2020, where they launched live versions of two songs from their most recent studio album Letter To You (Columbia Records), which reached #1 in eleven countries and marked the band’s first time recording live together in decades.

Last year, Springsteen unveiled his never-before-released The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts film, collaborated with President Barack Obama on the book Renegades: Born In The USA and reprised his record setting show Springsteen On Broadway to help reopen New York City theaters last summer.

The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan – piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.

For tickets and more information, visit www.brucespringsteen.net