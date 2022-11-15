Ireland's favourite Springsteen tracks revealed by RTÉ Gold listeners

IRELAND'S FAVOURITE Bruce Springsteen songs have been revealed following a poll for an RTÉ radio show.
RTÉ Gold presenter Michael Cahill aired the country's top Springsteen tracks over the weekend to mark the release of his new album, Only The Strong Survive.
Bruce is also set to play the RDS in Dublin next May.
Listerners were asked to email in their favourite songs, which Michael said there was "a huge reaction to".
With 21 studio albums 77 singles, as well as scores of more songs to choose from, listeners had a lot to think about before the final result came through.
Listen to the full Michael Cahill on Sunday episode by clicking here.
RTÉ Gold listeners top Bruce Springsteen tracks:
30. We Take Care Of Our Own
29. Sherry Darling
28. Darkness on The Edge of Town
27. Brilliant Disguise
26. Out On The Streets
25. No Surrender
24. Waiting on a Sunny Day
23. Promised Land
22. Lucky Town
21. Pay My Money Down
20. Land of Hope & Dreams
19. Better Days
18. My Hometown
17. The Rising
16. Tougher Than The Rest
15. Streets of Philadelphia
14. Jungleland
13. 10th Ave Freeze Out (Born To Run Album)
12. Badlands
11. The River
10. Born in the USA
9. If I Should Fall Behind
8. 57 Channels
7. I’m on Fire
6. Hungry Heart
5. Thunder Road
4. Glory Days
3. Dancing In The Dark
2. Rosalita
1. Born To Run