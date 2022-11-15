Ireland's favourite Springsteen tracks revealed by RTÉ Gold listeners

IRELAND'S FAVOURITE Bruce Springsteen songs have been revealed following a poll for an RTÉ radio show.

RTÉ Gold presenter Michael Cahill aired the country's top Springsteen tracks over the weekend to mark the release of his new album, Only The Strong Survive.

Bruce is also set to play the RDS in Dublin next May.

Listerners were asked to email in their favourite songs, which Michael said there was "a huge reaction to".

With 21 studio albums 77 singles, as well as scores of more songs to choose from, listeners had a lot to think about before the final result came through.

RTÉ Gold listeners top Bruce Springsteen tracks:

30. We Take Care Of Our Own

29. Sherry Darling

28. Darkness on The Edge of Town

27. Brilliant Disguise

26. Out On The Streets

25. No Surrender

24. Waiting on a Sunny Day

23. Promised Land

22. Lucky Town

21. Pay My Money Down

20. Land of Hope & Dreams

19. Better Days

18. My Hometown

17. The Rising

16. Tougher Than The Rest

15. Streets of Philadelphia

14. Jungleland

13. 10th Ave Freeze Out (Born To Run Album)

12. Badlands

11. The River

10. Born in the USA

9. If I Should Fall Behind

8. 57 Channels

7. I’m on Fire

6. Hungry Heart

5. Thunder Road

4. Glory Days

3. Dancing In The Dark

2. Rosalita

1. Born To Run