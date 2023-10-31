Bruce Springsteen confirms series of gigs in Ireland for 2024

US ROCKER Bruce Springsteen has confirmed he will return to Ireland next year with a series of gigs due to take place in May 2024.

Last month the 74-year-old was forced to postpone the remainder of his 2023 tour in Ireland as he was recovering from treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

The disease, which can see ulcers form in the stomach or the small intestine, can also cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

Updating his fans via social media on September 27, he told them he had to focus on himself to “recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease”.

This week however he has pleased those waiting on news of the postponed tour dates, by releasing a full list of Irish gigs for 2024.

The Born in the USA singer confirmed he will perform in Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny and Belfast as part of his world tour next year.

Although born in New Jersey, Springsteen has a pretty significant musical forefather who hails from Ireland.

Ten years ago the Irish Family History Centre was commissioned to research the Irish roots of Bruce Springsteen, whose immigrant ancestors were the Gerrity family of Rathangan, Co. Kildare, with additional connections to the Kelly, Farrell and McNicholas families.

They found that between 1851 and 1854, the Gerrity family emigrated and settled in Monmouth, New Jersey.

Their investigation of the family has revealed that Springsteen’s great grandfather (x3) Christy Gerrity was a traditional musician, and well-regarded as a fife player.

“The fife, a small, high-pitched wind instrument, could have easily been in the limited luggage Christy was able to carry with him when leaving Ireland in 1851,” they state.

“Upon arriving in New Jersey, Christy performed with Captain Mount’s ‘Monmouth Blues’,” they explain.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band delivered "the greatest show on earth" (Billboard) across Europe this past summer, and they'll make a triumphant return to the continent in 2024 with a just-announced 22-show stadium run: May 5 - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium…

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at Boucher Road in Belfast on May 9, Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on May 12, Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on May 16 and Croke Park in Dublin on May 19.

The gigs feature within his 22-date stadium tour which will take him across Ireland, Europe and the UK.

The tour will begin in Cardiff, Wales on May 5 and it finishes up in London on July 25.