Celebrity chef Darina Allen will make special appearance at Irish food fair
Entertainment

Celebrity chef Darina Allen will make special appearance at Irish food fair

RENOWNED chef and food writer Darina Allen will be in Kerry next week to make a special guest appearance at an annual food fair.

The Co. Laois native is the owner of Ballymaloe Cookery School in Shangarry, where she lives in Co. Cork.

Founded in 1983 by Allen and her brother Rory O'Connell, the school, which also features Allen’s daughter-in-law Rachel Allen, has grown to become one of the most prestigious cookery schools in the world with a far-reaching network of students and alumni.

Darina Allen will be in Listowel next month

The author of several successful Irish cookery books, Allen is also a leader of the Slow Food movement in Ireland and over the years was instrumental in establishing a network of farmers’ markets across Cork.

On November 9 she will be a special guest of the Listowel Food Fair at the ‘Celebratory Awards Banquet’ which will take place at the Listowel Arms Hotel.

The writer will also be signing copies of her new book The New Ballymaloe Bread Book while in Listowel.

Her latest book features more than 180 tried and tested recipes – including soda bread, yeast bread, sourdough, focaccia, flatbreads, sweet breads and breads from around the world.

It also includes a full section on gluten-free bread recipes, as well as special extras to accompany baked breads such as jams, spreads, butter and oils.

“In this book Darina brings a new generation of home bakers on a journey to learn bread techniques, from simple yeast bread and rolls, speedy soda bread and scones, through to sourdough from scratch and the famous no-knead Ballymaloe Brown Yeast Bread,” publishers Gill explain.

Darina Allen's latest book features more than 180 recipes

Speaking about the Listowel Food Fair, Chairman and former Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Jimmy Deenihan said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Darina Allen as our special guest for the forthcoming Listowel Food Fair.

“Darina first came to the Listowel Food Fair in the 1990’s when the festival was in its early stages and she has continued to remain a great supporter of Listowel Food Fair.”

He added: “This year Ballymaloe Cookery School celebrates its 40 year anniversary.

"Ballymaloe Cookery School has grown to become one of the most prestigious cookery schools in the world with a far reaching network of students and alumni.

"We would like to congratulate Darina Allen and the team at Ballymaloe for the significant contribution they have made.”

The 2023 Listowel Food Fair runs from November 9 – 13 for information click here.

See More: Darina Allen, Listowel Food Fair

Related

Haunting Halloween festival draws crowds to the streets in Ireland
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Haunting Halloween festival draws crowds to the streets in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Award-winning Irish crime drama Kin coming to BBC screens
News 1 day ago

Award-winning Irish crime drama Kin coming to BBC screens

By: Gerard Donaghy

Stunning images capture Ireland’s history in new book
Entertainment 3 days ago

Stunning images capture Ireland’s history in new book

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man charged with two counts of attempted murder after double stabbing
News 1 day ago

Man charged with two counts of attempted murder after double stabbing

By: Gerard Donaghy

Drugs dealers sentenced after 'appalling' dangerous driving during high-speed pursuit
News 1 day ago

Drugs dealers sentenced after 'appalling' dangerous driving during high-speed pursuit

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman in her 80s dies in three-vehicle collision in Co. Cork
News 2 days ago

Woman in her 80s dies in three-vehicle collision in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Down man, 80, jailed for rape of child
News 2 days ago

Co. Down man, 80, jailed for rape of child

By: Gerard Donaghy

Boy, 16, in critical condition after collision in Co. Armagh
News 2 days ago

Boy, 16, in critical condition after collision in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy