Celebrity chef Richard Corrigan opens country estate up for weekend foodie retreat
Entertainment

Celebrity chef Richard Corrigan opens country estate up for weekend foodie retreat

CELEBRITY Irish chef Richard Corrigan will open his country estate in Co. Cavan up this year for a weekend foodie retreat.

The restaurateur, who owns Corrigan's Bar & Restaurant, Bentley’s Oyster Bar and Grill, Daffodil Mulligan Restaurant & Gibney's Bar in London, also has the Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan.

The Meath native has announced this month that the 18th-century, 100-acre hunting estate, which is set on the banks of Lough Ramor, will be the location for his inaugural Homegrown festival.

Purchased in 2014, Corrigan has spent the last ten years painstakingly restoring the estate to its former glory.

Now, on the tenth anniversary of his ownership of the idyllic venue, Corrigan’s foodie festival will celebrate the land on which the Lodge sits with events boasting food, drink, music, lough swimming and more.

Richard Corrigan has announced a foodie retreat at his Virginia Lodge Estate in Co. Cavan

“My heart and soul lives in Virginia Park Lodge,” Corrigan explained.

“I’ve thrown everything into restoring this glorious place since I took it on 10 years ago and it fills me with such joy to be able to open the doors to 80 guests this November.”

He added: “Homegrown will showcase the best of everything we do here at The Lodge where we’ve worked tirelessly to make it as self-sufficient as possible.

“The estate sits on an amazing landscape alongside the beautiful Lough Ramor and, as a result, is home to some truly brilliant produce.

“I hope our guests this November will share in the beauty of this wild land, taking part in some of my favourite pursuits and enjoying some brilliant food prepared by some of my dearest friends and I.”

Taking place over the weekend of November 1-3, the event will see some of Corrigan’s favourite chefs come together, including Angela Hartnett, Valentine Warner and Robin Gill, to join in the culinary fun.

Over a series of feasts, cooking masterclasses and foraging workshops, the event will showcase the seasonal produce grown and livestock reared on the estate and some of Corrigan’s favourite suppliers in the surrounding area.

For further information click here.

See More: Richard Corrigan, Virginia Lodge

Related

Galway singer launches celebrity chef’s new open-air concert series
Entertainment 3 years ago

Galway singer launches celebrity chef’s new open-air concert series

By: Fiona Audley

Richard Corrigan: Irish 'Taste' contestant's food choice was lunacy
Entertainment 10 years ago

Richard Corrigan: Irish 'Taste' contestant's food choice was lunacy

By: Nemesha Balasundaram

Trailer released as broadcast date for new Ireland-based Netflix series Bodkin confirmed
Entertainment 4 hours ago

Trailer released as broadcast date for new Ireland-based Netflix series Bodkin confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Irish actors Michelle Dockery and Peter McDonald star in new BBC series This Town
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish actors Michelle Dockery and Peter McDonald star in new BBC series This Town

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland’s Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney confirms he will step down from cabinet
News 1 day ago

Ireland’s Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney confirms he will step down from cabinet

By: Fiona Audley

‘Dementia’s not a death sentence’: Irish charity raises concerns over ‘frightening’ Alzheimer’s Society advert
News 1 day ago

‘Dementia’s not a death sentence’: Irish charity raises concerns over ‘frightening’ Alzheimer’s Society advert

By: Fiona Audley

Ten minutes with Belfast singer-songwriter NADIA
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten minutes with Belfast singer-songwriter NADIA

By: Irish Post

‘My Gladiator name would be Shamrock’: Irish champion Marie-Louise opens up after winning series
News 1 day ago

‘My Gladiator name would be Shamrock’: Irish champion Marie-Louise opens up after winning series

By: Fiona Audley