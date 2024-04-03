Celebrity chef Richard Corrigan opens country estate up for weekend foodie retreat

CELEBRITY Irish chef Richard Corrigan will open his country estate in Co. Cavan up this year for a weekend foodie retreat.

The restaurateur, who owns Corrigan's Bar & Restaurant, Bentley’s Oyster Bar and Grill, Daffodil Mulligan Restaurant & Gibney's Bar in London, also has the Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan.

The Meath native has announced this month that the 18th-century, 100-acre hunting estate, which is set on the banks of Lough Ramor, will be the location for his inaugural Homegrown festival.

Purchased in 2014, Corrigan has spent the last ten years painstakingly restoring the estate to its former glory.

Now, on the tenth anniversary of his ownership of the idyllic venue, Corrigan’s foodie festival will celebrate the land on which the Lodge sits with events boasting food, drink, music, lough swimming and more.

“My heart and soul lives in Virginia Park Lodge,” Corrigan explained.

“I’ve thrown everything into restoring this glorious place since I took it on 10 years ago and it fills me with such joy to be able to open the doors to 80 guests this November.”

He added: “Homegrown will showcase the best of everything we do here at The Lodge where we’ve worked tirelessly to make it as self-sufficient as possible.

“The estate sits on an amazing landscape alongside the beautiful Lough Ramor and, as a result, is home to some truly brilliant produce.

“I hope our guests this November will share in the beauty of this wild land, taking part in some of my favourite pursuits and enjoying some brilliant food prepared by some of my dearest friends and I.”

Taking place over the weekend of November 1-3, the event will see some of Corrigan’s favourite chefs come together, including Angela Hartnett, Valentine Warner and Robin Gill, to join in the culinary fun.

Over a series of feasts, cooking masterclasses and foraging workshops, the event will showcase the seasonal produce grown and livestock reared on the estate and some of Corrigan’s favourite suppliers in the surrounding area.

For further information click here.