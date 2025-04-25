Celtic Throne steps up: a new era for Irish dance

UP UNTIL 1994, anytime before that year’s Eurovision Song Contest, had you predicted that a show featuring Irish step dancing would become the next big thing in global entertainment—packing out venues around the world—you’d likely have been ushered into a darkened room and told to get some rest.

But we now know that Irish dance has pulled off the improbable over the past three decades.

It has leapt from draughty parish halls to major global auditoriums—and in the process, it has become glamorous and, yes, even sexy.

Now, a new Irish dance show featuring original music from Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne is aiming to go a step further—no pun intended.

Drawing from ancient Irish sagas and setting them to a score rooted deeply in tradition, Celtic Throne—Psalter of Ireland presents an epic story inspired by the Irish annals and is set to embark on a UK tour beginning June 22.

“This is a one-of-a-kind production that is guaranteed to be unlike anything audiences have ever experienced,” said Brad Macdonald, the show’s director.

“Imagine taking a classic Irish dance show, like Riverdance, and blending it with a West End musical and a Hollywood movie. You won’t find better value for your money—it’s three experiences in one.”

Celtic Throne fuses Irish dance with acrobatics, martial arts, innovative choreography, a dramatic set, and theatrical lighting and effects. Cinematic video storytelling adds another layer to what the creators promise will be a truly original experience.

The cast features more than 30 Irish dancers, ranging in age from 24 down to just five years old.

“Our older dancers are phenomenally talented,” said Macdonald, “but the kids always get the biggest applause—audiences have never seen children in an Irish dance show, and it melts their hearts.”

Jude Flurry, the principal dancer and lead choreographer, added that cast members trained with a U.S. Olympic Taekwondo coach to prepare for the martial arts sequences.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of traditional Irish dance and blending rock-solid fundamentals with theatrical innovations to match Brian Byrne’s score,” he said.

The tour kicks off at Birmingham Symphony Hall (June 22) before heading to Manchester Bridgewater Hall (June 24), Liverpool M&S Bank Auditorium (June 26), Leeds first direct arena (June 29), and Derby Becketwell Live (July 1), wrapping up at London’s iconic Eventim Apollo (July 3).

Tickets for Celtic Throne—Psalter of Ireland are now on sale, for tickets and further information click here.