Christina Aguilera proclaims pride in Irish roots as she shares picture from Dublin

POP star Christina Aguilera has shared a snap of herself in Dublin, prompting talk of an Irish show.

The snap, posted this afternoon, shows the singer in Drury Street in Ireland’s capital, not far from Temple Bar.

Aguilera captioned the picture by expressing her pride in her Irish roots.

Proud of my roots pic.twitter.com/XmawpKdXld — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 8, 2018

While her father was from Ecuador, the New York-born singer’s mother, Shelly Lorain Fidler, has Irish, Welsh, German and Dutch ancestry.

Aguilera’s upcoming Liberation tour is a US-only affair and will be her first tour for 12 years.

However fans were hopeful her appearance in Dublin was in advance of a show in the city.

Testing the water before the Ww tour I see i hope sis — twiecexxtina (@TwicexXtina) August 8, 2018

Omg your in ireland ❤❤❤❤❤❤ please come back here on your liberation tour — Sweetener (@Gaz69649438) August 8, 2018

COME HERE ON TOUR !!!! #Liberation — Josh Hazlett (@JHazlett4) August 8, 2018

Aguilera, 37, had three consecutive number one hits in Ireland between 2001 and 2002 – Lady Marmalade, Dirty, and Beautiful.

Her 2006 album Back to Basics also hit the number one spot in Ireland, where it was certified three times platinum.