Colin Farrell goes back to his roots as Hollywood star becomes Irish Film Festival London patron

COLIN FARRELL, one of Ireland's most recognisable Hollywood exports, has been announced as the newest patron of Irish Film Festival London.

The Dubliner, 42, follows in the footsteps of Academy Award-winning director Lenny Abrahamson and esteemed casting director Ros Hubbard in lending his support to the festival, now in its eighth year.

To celebrate Farrell's patronage, Irish Film London will host 'Colin Farrell Fest' – a double bill of In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths – at Regent Street Cinema on September 20.

The double showing will be accompanied by a Q&A with Ms Hubbard, who first discovered Farrell in the late 1990s in Dublin.

Colin said: "I am delighted to support the Irish Film Festival London and the great work that they do to champion Irish filmmakers and cinematic talent in the UK.

"They give Irish talent the crucial opportunity to be seen on screen in one of the film industry’s most important cities, and I am proud to be a part of it."

Kelly O’Connor, Irish Film London’s founder and programming director, said Farrell was "the perfect symbol of the best of the Irish abroad - hard working, discerning and still full of Irish charm."

She added: "Colin is such a warmly welcomed addition to our Irish Film London family.

"He has inspired a generation of Irish actors who are currently astonishing film audiences across the globe.

"His rise to Hollywood stardom, string of career successes and magnetic charisma have made him one of Ireland’s biggest icons."

Irish Film Festival London takes place 21-25 November. Tickets for 'Colin Farrell Fest' later this month are available here.