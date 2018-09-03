Colin Farrell goes back to his roots as Hollywood star becomes Irish Film Festival London patron
Entertainment

Colin Farrell goes back to his roots as Hollywood star becomes Irish Film Festival London patron

COLIN FARRELL, one of Ireland's most recognisable Hollywood exports, has been announced as the newest patron of Irish Film Festival London.

The Dubliner, 42, follows in the footsteps of Academy Award-winning director Lenny Abrahamson and esteemed casting director Ros Hubbard in lending his support to the festival, now in its eighth year.

To celebrate Farrell's patronage, Irish Film London will host 'Colin Farrell Fest' – a double bill of In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths – at Regent Street Cinema on September 20.

The double showing will be accompanied by a Q&A with Ms Hubbard, who first discovered Farrell in the late 1990s in Dublin.

Colin said: "I am delighted to support the Irish Film Festival London and the great work that they do to champion Irish filmmakers and cinematic talent in the UK.

Advertisement

Irish Film Festival London is now in its eighth year (Image: IFL)

"They give Irish talent the crucial opportunity to be seen on screen in one of the film industry’s most important cities, and I am proud to be a part of it."

Kelly O’Connor, Irish Film London’s founder and programming director, said Farrell was "the perfect symbol of the best of the Irish abroad - hard working, discerning and still full of Irish charm."

She added: "Colin is such a warmly welcomed addition to our Irish Film London family.

"He has inspired a generation of Irish actors who are currently astonishing film audiences across the globe.

"His rise to Hollywood stardom, string of career successes and magnetic charisma have made him one of Ireland’s biggest icons."

Advertisement

Irish Film Festival London takes place 21-25 November. Tickets for 'Colin Farrell Fest' later this month are available here.

See More: Cinema, Colin Farrell, Film, Hollywood, In Bruges, Irish Film Festival London, Irish Film London, Seven Psychopaths

Related

A definitive ranking of the 7 worst Irish films of all-time
Entertainment 2 weeks ago

A definitive ranking of the 7 worst Irish films of all-time

By: Aidan Lonergan

A Definitive Ranking of the Top 10 Best Films About Irish History Ever
Entertainment 1 month ago

A Definitive Ranking of the Top 10 Best Films About Irish History Ever

By: Aidan Lonergan

Former X Factor contestant Mary Byrne looks like a totally different person
Entertainment 1 day ago

Former X Factor contestant Mary Byrne looks like a totally different person

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

11 things we all secretly loved about going back to school as kids in Ireland
Life & Style 36 minutes ago

11 things we all secretly loved about going back to school as kids in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Brexit-inspired 'Irexit' political party to launch in Ireland next weekend
News 4 hours ago

Brexit-inspired 'Irexit' political party to launch in Ireland next weekend

By: Aidan Lonergan

Teacher makes disturbing discovery during trip to popular Irish beach
News 4 hours ago

Teacher makes disturbing discovery during trip to popular Irish beach

By: Jack Beresford

Belfast angler bitten by shark at weekend is back fishing again
News 5 hours ago

Belfast angler bitten by shark at weekend is back fishing again

By: Ryan Price

'Absolutely chaotic' – Five Celtic fans injured in ‘crush’ ahead of Rangers game
News 20 hours ago

'Absolutely chaotic' – Five Celtic fans injured in ‘crush’ ahead of Rangers game

By: Gerard Donaghy