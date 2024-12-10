Andrew Scott and Colin Farrell only Irish stars among Golden Globe nominees
ANDREW SCOTT and Colin Farrell are the only Irish stars among the Golden Globe hopefuls for 2025.

The nominees for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes were announced in Los Angeles yesterday.

Hosts Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut presented the names of those vying for the gong in each of the 27 award categories at a press conference held at the Beverly Hilton.

Among them Scott and Farrell will go up against one another in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television category.

Colin Farrell has been nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in The Penguin

Dublin-born Farrell, who is now based in LA, is nominated for his role as Oswald Cobblepot, otherwise known as The Penguin, in HBO’s hit series of the same name.

Fellow Dubliner Scott is nominated for his role in the Netflix thriller Ripley.

Scott plays conman Tom Ripley in the series, which is based on the 1955 book The Talented Mr Ripley, by US author Patricia Highsmith, which was also made into a film, released in 1999, starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law.

Andrew Scott has been nominated for Ripley, and will face Farrell in the Best Actor category

The pair go up against Richard Gadd, for Baby Reindeer, Kevin Kline, for Disclaimer, Cooper Koch, for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and  Ewan McGregor, for a Gentleman in Moscow.

There were no nominations for Gladiator II star Paul Mescal, nor Saoirse Ronan, whose roles in the recently released Blitz and The Outrun have been met with critical acclaim and talk of awards potential.

Gladiator II does feature in one category, however. It is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, where it will go up against Alien: Romulus, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Twisters, Wicked and The Wild Robot.

The winners will be announced at the Golden Globes Awards Ceremony on Sunday, January 5.

