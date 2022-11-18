Colin Farrell to be honoured in Palm Springs for Banshees of Inisherin
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Colin Farrell attends "The Banshees of Inisherin" UK Premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

COLIN FARRELL is to receive a Desert Palm Achievement Award for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The awards will take place on 5 January at the Palm Springs Convention Center in California, with the film festival itself running through to 16 January.

"Colin Farrell reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the masterful comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

"Farrell gives a memorable performance as Pádraic a sweet-souled Irish farmer trying to save his lifelong friendship. For this career best performance, we are honored to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor to Colin Farrell.”

Previous recipients of the award include Riz Ahmed, Bradley Cooper and Daniel Day-Lewis.

May actors who have won the award have gone on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, including Jeff Bridges and Matthew McConaughey.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship.

A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer.

Farrell and McDonagh were both honoured at the Venice International Film Festival in September for their work on the film, with Farrell winning Best Actor and McDonagh winning Best Screenplay.

Condon has also recently been announced as an honouree at next year's Oscar Wilde Awards in the USA.

