Colm Meaney returns to Irish stage after 40 years in revival of Enda Walsh hit Bedbound
Colm Meaney stars in Bedbound

ACTOR Colm Meaney will take to the stage with his daughter Brenda next month in a revival of the hit play Bedbound.

The Dubliner returns to the Irish stage after 40 years for the production, which will open in Galway in July, as part of the Galway International Arts Festival, and goes on to play the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin in August.

Meaney will star alongside his daughter Brenda Meaney, who plays his daughter in the production, which has been described as a “savagely funny play”.

Colm Meaney and his daughter Brenda Meaney pictured on the first day of rehearsals for the play Bedbound

In Walsh’s piece, father and daughter are bound, inextricably, to each other, and the walls are closing in.

The dad, a once flamboyant furniture salesman, talks frantically about his extraordinary past in furniture sales.

His daughter, who is confined to a small bed, talks no less compulsively about anything at all.

Colm and Brenda Meaney star in the revival of Enda Walsh's 2000 play Bedbound

Walsh’s play was a sensation in Dublin, London and New York when it was first released in 2000.

For 2023 it is being revived by Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival, and will be directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull.

Mr Meaney’s recent stage performances include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in the West End and The Iceman Cometh on Broadway.

Bedbound is the latest in a series of significant productions of Walsh’s plays from Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival, which have toured widely internationally - including Misterman, starring Cillian Murphy (which will soon be available on National Theatre at Home), and the world premieres of Medicine, Arlington and Ballyturk.

For further information click here.

