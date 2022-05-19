Derry Girls cast bid farewell to the show following one-hour final episode

THE CAST of Channel 4's hit comedy show Derry Girls have bid farewell to the show and their characters following last night's final one-hour episode.

The finale of the show aired last night, with the storyline set one year after we last saw the girls.

As Erin and Orla set about planning their joint 18th birthday party, the group were preparing for their final year of school in what just so happens to be the same week as the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement.

Inspired by the Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee's own experiences of growing up amid the final years of the Troubles, the final episode is set in 1998.

Social media was abuzz last night as the episode aired, with a special cameo from none other than Bill and Hillary Clinton's daughter Chelsea in the final minutes of the series.

Now that the iconic show is finished, the cast and crew have been paying tribute to the series, their characters and the fans who tuned into every episode.

Writer and creator Lisa McGee tweeted a photo of her with Liam Neeson, who appeared in a cameo in an early episode of season three.

Thank you for watching. I’m quite emotional tonight so don’t have any words. Enjoy this picture of the day Liam Neeson came in, when I wore my shitty filming blacks but stuck a bow on my head cos… Hollywood. #Derrygirls pic.twitter.com/EOyMlJZuXE — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) May 18, 2022

She also posted on Instagram prior to the airing of the final episode:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa McGee (@lisafromderry)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin in the show, thanked Lisa for creating the show, saying that it was a "huge break" for her.

"Working with Lisa has changed my life and will always continue to inform my creative decisions for the rest of my career, a privilege to say the least," she said.

"When I was cast as Erin I was beyond excited & that was down to the confidence that Lisa had Instiled in me from the auditions. Lisa was always keen to push Erin further with me. Lisa gave me the scope in her writing and direction and amazing references from her favourite films and series , to push the physicality and energy of Erin every season.

"It’s safe to say a role like Erin certainly doesn’t come about every day for an actor and it’s something I will always be grateful for. This show means the world to me, thank you for every beautifully crafted word and thank you for giving my beautiful hometown it’s truest voice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saoirse-Monica Jackson (@saoirsemonicajackson)

Nicola Coughlan posted two images on Instagram, one of her before her final audition for Clare five years ago and another in her final scene as Clare in season three.

"It’s impossible to put into words what Derry Girls has meant to me and how much it’s changed my life so I won’t even try," she said. "Thank you all so much to you all, what an honour it’s been."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, who plays Michelle said:

"Thank you so much to everyone who watched and supported #Derrygirls. It really means the world to me.

And thanks to all the incredible cast and crew I had the pleasure of working with on such an iconic show about my home town of #Derrycity . I've never been more proud."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee O'Donnell (@jamie.lee.od)

Louise Garland, who plays Orla, kept things simple way posting a photo of her and Saoirse-Monica Jackson in their characters' school uniforms:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisa Harland (@louisadodgeharland)

While Dylan Llewellyn posted a photo with him and Ian McElhinney, who plays Granda Joe, saying:

"Goodbye hugs all round. Gonna miss you all! Such a pleasure to play the wee English fella! Wanna say a huge thank you to @lisafromderry for casting me, was such an honour to perform this amazing character and this beautiful show. Huge thank you to the cast and crew too. You all are amazing gonna miss you lots! XX"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan John Llewellyn (@djllewellyn)

Tara Lynne O'Neill, who plays Mary in the show, tweeted a photo of the wig she wore while playing the character, and thanked people for all the responses she got.

I cannot Thankyou all enough for you lovely responses x Derry Girls changed my life - it’s a state of mind apparently !!! Xxx — TaraLynneONeill (@TaraLynneONeil1) May 18, 2022

Derry Girls first aired on Channel 4 in 2018, and quickly became the channel's most successful comedy since Father Ted.