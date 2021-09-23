Derry Girls Series 3 will be the end of the show, creator Lisa McGee confirms: 'One last adventure'

IT'S ALMOST time to say goodbye to Derry Girls for good, as creator Lisa McGee has confirmed the upcoming series will be the last.

There has been much speculation about the upcoming series of the incredibly popular Channel 4 show, delayed for over a year by the Covid-19 pandemic, but McGee has now confirmed that Series 3 will be the final one.

The Derry woman took to social media where she thanked everyone for their support for the show over the years, but said "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series", and the show will end after "one last adventure".

She wrote:

"Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly... very slowly... start to become adults while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase-- which was a small, magical window of time.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it ans I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved.

"I'd like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us. Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions and a special thanks to Channel 4- the channel I grew up watching, the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show."

She added:

"Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we're excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure."

Fans of Derry Girls will be devastated by the news-- but creator Lisa McGee knows what she's doing, and had always hinted that the show would end after season 3, though she has previously spoken about the possibility of making a feature film centred around James and the four girls.

Suddenly, waiting just a little longer for the newest season doesn't seem so bad.