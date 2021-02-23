Digital Concert Series launches this week with host of acclaimed Irish musicians

A SERIES of digital gigs boasting some of the best traditional Irish music artists in Britain kicks off this month.

Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL) have announced a new 2021 Digital Concert Series, which begins on Thursday, February 25 with a double bill featuring The Wilderness Yet and Eimear McGeown and James Carty with Jonas Fromseier.

The concert will be streamed live from Kings Place in London at 7.30pm but the stream will be available for audience members to view for seven days after event.

The Wilderness Yet is a new trio combining the acclaimed talents of folksinger Rosie Hodgson, traditional fiddler Rowan Piggott, and guitarist-flautist Philippe Barnes.

Independently, they have earned audiences’ esteem as consummate musicians; together, they weave an eclectic tapestry of traditional and original songs and tunes; from a cappella three-part harmonies to luscious instrumental arrangements.

James Carty and Eimear McGeown met on the London session scene and have been performing together for the past three years.

Fiddle player James, who hails from Boyle in Co. Roscommon, comes from a long line of traditional Irish musicians.

In 2017 he released his debut solo album Hiding Daylight in Dark Corners.

In 2020 he released a duet collaboration with John Carty called The Wavy Bow Collection. James has also appeared as a guest on recordings with Harry Bradley and Brian Rooney. Eimear started playing the Irish flute at a young age with the legendary Séamus Tansey and went on to win two All Ireland titles.

She has appeared as soloist on BBC's Last Night of the Proms and in Carnegie Hall, performing on both Classical and Irish flutes.

Eimear launched her debut album Inis, at the Irish Embassy in London, hosted by Ambassador Adrian O'Neill.

They will be joined by Jonas Fromseier on bouzouki, who has toured extensively in Europe and the US in different constellations and most recently recorded a duo album with David Munnelly and also with John and James Carty.

The IMDL event is supported by The Irish Embassy in London’s Creative Communities Fund and the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Emigrant Support Programme

For further information click here.

Tickets for the event cost £10 and are available here.