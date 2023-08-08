Emmett J Scanlon’s character takes ‘major role’ as filming begins on third series of The Tower

IRISH actor Emmett J Scanlon will be back on our screens this month in the second series of tense ITV drama The Tower.

But the actor is already filming the third series of the gritty thriller, in which his character is set to play a “major role”, its producers have confirmed.

The third series is named The Tower 3: Gallowstree Lane and based on Kate London’s third novel.

It will see the stars of the show return, with Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins alongside Tahirah Sharif, who was BAFTA-nominated for her role as PC Lizzie Adama in the first series, Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw and Dublin-born Scanlan, who has appeared in the likes of Peaky Blinders and Kin, as DI Kieran Shaw.

The four-part third series has been adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson and will be produced by his Windhover Films company in conjunction with Mammoth Screen.

Harbinson will executive produce the series alongside Mammoth Screen’s Damien Timmer and Charlotte Webber.

“We’re delighted to be filming a third series of The Tower,” Harbinson said.

“Damien and I are very grateful to Polly Hill and ITV for the early commission” he added.

“Gallowstree Lane has a high-stakes drugs and gangs storyline with Jimmy and Emmett’s characters taking major roles.

“Sarah and Lizzie have gripping and heart-breaking stories too, as the drama of Portland Tower comes full circle. I firmly believe series three will be our best yet.’

The first series of The Tower debuted with 5.4 million viewers.

Series two, titled The Tower 2: Death Message, premieres on ITV later this month with the four-part series streaming on ITVX.

The first series is also available to view on ITVX.