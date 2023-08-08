Emmett J Scanlon’s character takes ‘major role’ as filming begins on third series of The Tower
Entertainment

Emmett J Scanlon’s character takes ‘major role’ as filming begins on third series of The Tower

Emmett J Scanlon returns for a third series of The Tower

IRISH actor Emmett J Scanlon will be back on our screens this month in the second series of tense ITV drama The Tower.

But the actor is already filming the third series of the gritty thriller, in which his character is set to play a “major role”, its producers have confirmed.

The third series is named The Tower 3: Gallowstree Lane and based on Kate London’s third novel.

It will see the stars of the show return, with Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins alongside Tahirah Sharif, who was BAFTA-nominated for her role as PC Lizzie Adama in the first series, Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw and Dublin-born Scanlan, who has appeared in the likes of Peaky Blinders and Kin, as DI Kieran Shaw.

Series two of The Tower airs later this month

The four-part third series has been adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson and will be produced by his Windhover Films company in conjunction with Mammoth Screen.

Harbinson will executive produce the series alongside Mammoth Screen’s Damien Timmer and Charlotte Webber.

“We’re delighted to be filming a third series of The Tower,” Harbinson said.

“Damien and I are very grateful to Polly Hill and ITV for the early commission” he added.

“Gallowstree Lane has a high-stakes drugs and gangs storyline with Jimmy and Emmett’s characters taking major roles.

“Sarah and Lizzie have gripping and heart-breaking stories too, as the drama of Portland Tower comes full circle. I firmly believe series three will be our best yet.’

The first series of The Tower debuted with 5.4 million viewers.

Series two, titled The Tower 2: Death Message, premieres on ITV later this month with the four-part series streaming on ITVX.

The first series is also available to view on ITVX.

See More: Emmett J Scanlon, ITV, The Tower

Related

‘I’m panicking a bit’: Angela Scanlon announced as Strictly Come Dancing contestant
News 2 hours ago

‘I’m panicking a bit’: Angela Scanlon announced as Strictly Come Dancing contestant

By: Fiona Audley

Ten Minutes with Oscar Jennings
Entertainment 6 days ago

Ten Minutes with Oscar Jennings

By: Irish Post

New album, video and tour dates from Rachael Sage
Entertainment 1 week ago

New album, video and tour dates from Rachael Sage

By: Irish Post

Latest

Fashion face-off — dunchers, Donegal tweed and raincoats
Comment 19 hours ago

Fashion face-off — dunchers, Donegal tweed and raincoats

By: Malachi O'Doherty

President Biden bids the Irish Voice print version farewell
News 2 days ago

President Biden bids the Irish Voice print version farewell

By: Irish Post

Cold case murder trial finds Noel Long guilty after 42 years
News 3 days ago

Cold case murder trial finds Noel Long guilty after 42 years

By: Mal Rogers

The inevitable fading of the Irish language
Comment 4 days ago

The inevitable fading of the Irish language

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Leading Irish cardiac surgeon dies on cycling trip in France
News 4 days ago

Leading Irish cardiac surgeon dies on cycling trip in France

By: Catriona Gray