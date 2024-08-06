Eve Hewson joins Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning in new series The Perfect Couple
Entertainment

Eve Hewson joins Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning in new series The Perfect Couple

IRISH actor Eve Hewson will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning in a new Netflix series due to hit our screens next month.

The Dubliner, daughter of U2 frontman Bono, has been busy in recent years, starring in the likes of Flora and Son as well as the award-winning Aplle TV series Bad Sisters.

Eve Hewson stars as Amelia Sacks in The Perfect Couple (Pics: Netflix)

Her most recent project sees her cast among a host of acting heavyweights as one of the lead characters in The Perfect Couple, an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestseller of the same name.

The cast of Netflix's The Perfect Couple

The story follows Amelia Sacks, played by Hewson, who is marrying into one of Nantucket’s wealthiest families.

Her husband-to-be is Benji Winbury, played by Billy Howle, who has starred in the likes of Under the Banner of Heaven and The Serpent.

Eve Hewson and co-star Meghann Fahy in The Perfect Couple

The groom’s mother Greer Garrison Winbury, played by Kidman, is a famous novelist, who spares no expense on the high-society wedding.

But, when a dead body appears on the beach prior to the big day, everyone is suddenly under suspicion.

Eve Hewson stars as Amelia Sacks, who is due to marry Benji Winbury, played by Billy Howle

Fanning plays sister-in-law Abby Winbury in the sex episode series, which also stars Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khatter and Jack Reynor.

Liev Schreiber and Nicole Kidman play the groom's mother and father in the new series

Direxcted and executive produced by Emmy and Oscar winner Susanne Bier, the series is set to air on Netflix on September 5.

See More: Eve Hewson, Nicole Kidman, The Perfect Couple

Related

Bad Sisters stars hit back at New York Times article referring to them as British
Entertainment 1 year ago

Bad Sisters stars hit back at New York Times article referring to them as British

By: Connell McHugh

New thriller starring Bono's daughter Eve Hewson has just been added to Netflix
Entertainment 3 years ago

New thriller starring Bono's daughter Eve Hewson has just been added to Netflix

By: Rachael O'Connor

Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson starring in new Netflix psychological thriller from makers of The Crown
News 4 years ago

Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson starring in new Netflix psychological thriller from makers of The Crown

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Ten Minutes with Peter Byrne
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Ten Minutes with Peter Byrne

By: Irish Post

Four men due in court today over weekend disorder in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Four men due in court today over weekend disorder in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fundraiser for family of 'true Irishman' who died after being hit by a car in West Midlands exceeds £15,000
News 1 day ago

Fundraiser for family of 'true Irishman' who died after being hit by a car in West Midlands exceeds £15,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police 'working hard to identify all those responsible' for Belfast disorder as four arrested
News 1 day ago

Police 'working hard to identify all those responsible' for Belfast disorder as four arrested

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 20s dies following collision in Co. Sligo
News 1 day ago

Man in his 20s dies following collision in Co. Sligo

By: Gerard Donaghy