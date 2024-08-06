Eve Hewson joins Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning in new series The Perfect Couple

IRISH actor Eve Hewson will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning in a new Netflix series due to hit our screens next month.

The Dubliner, daughter of U2 frontman Bono, has been busy in recent years, starring in the likes of Flora and Son as well as the award-winning Aplle TV series Bad Sisters.

Her most recent project sees her cast among a host of acting heavyweights as one of the lead characters in The Perfect Couple, an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestseller of the same name.

The story follows Amelia Sacks, played by Hewson, who is marrying into one of Nantucket’s wealthiest families.

Her husband-to-be is Benji Winbury, played by Billy Howle, who has starred in the likes of Under the Banner of Heaven and The Serpent.

The groom’s mother Greer Garrison Winbury, played by Kidman, is a famous novelist, who spares no expense on the high-society wedding.

But, when a dead body appears on the beach prior to the big day, everyone is suddenly under suspicion.

Fanning plays sister-in-law Abby Winbury in the sex episode series, which also stars Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khatter and Jack Reynor.

Direxcted and executive produced by Emmy and Oscar winner Susanne Bier, the series is set to air on Netflix on September 5.