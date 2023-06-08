Exciting new talent Niamh Bury signs for iconic Irish label Claddagh Records

RISING star Niamh Bury has signed with the legendary Irish music label Claddagh Records.

The musical talent, who releases her debut single Beehive on Friday, July 7, is already a fabourite on the folk scene.

Over the past six months alone the Dubliner has collaborated and shared the stage with the likes of Dermot Kennedy, Ye Vagabonds, Martin Hayes, Myles O’Reilly, Niamh Regan and Cinder Well.

In May Kennedy selected Bury to play with him in an exclusive, intimate gig held at one of Dublin’s favourite pubs, The Long Hall, as part of Guinness’s Live and Rising campaign.

Bury’s songs are described as “maps of conversations - both real and perhaps yearned for - with oneself, loved ones, imaginary characters and those who have passed on to other worlds”.

For the artist, music is her preferred mode of communication.

“It’s the best means of communication I have,” she says.

“I think art puts a mic up to that quiet part of ourselves that can easily get drowned out by the constant noise around us.

“If I need to figure out how I feel about something, I'll write a song about it."

With influences as wide-ranging as Laura Marling, Fiona Apple and Paul Simon, to name a few, Bury’s music will resonate with fans of artists like Big Thief, Ye Vagabonds and Billie Marten.

And her debut single is inspired by an Amazonian tribe.

“Beehive is about the overlapping of myth, folk wisdom and science,” she explains.

“It was inspired by a passage from a book I was reading about a tribe in the Amazon who say that the human brain is like a beehive – at once chaotic and intricately ordered.”

Its release is less than a month away, thanks to her signing with the iconic Claddagh Records.

This is the second signing by the label in recent weeks – the first being experimental doom folk band ØXN – with the additions the first made to their roster in 18 years.

Claddagh Records founder Garech Browne has dedicated his life to preserving and championing the rich musical heritage of Ireland.

Following a worldwide licensing agreement with Universal Music Ireland in 2020, Browne’s vision for the label can now be realised by making available Claddagh’s back catalogue of artists like The Chieftains, Seán Ó Riada, Seamus Heaney and Patrick Kavanagh, to name just a few, and also by signing new artists like Bury, which the label described as “one of Ireland’s most exciting new talents.”

Niamh Bury’s debut single Beehive will be released on Claddagh Records on Friday, July 7