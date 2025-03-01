Festivals, fleadhs and gatherings across Ireland

TIME was, the festival season in Ireland used to consist of the Rose of Tralee and a couple of fairs, usually based round horse-dealing or horse racing — and that was your lot.

Today, festivals have sprung up in every corner of Ireland, with everything from oysters to opera, and from rock to baroque as the theme.

Next month St Patrick’s festivals take place across Ireland and Britain, and beyond — as far as Montserrat in the Caribbean and Melbourne in Australia.

But there’s plenty of other fun to be had every month of the year...

APRIL

April 2 - 6

New Music Dublin

‘New Music’ is just that, so for those who think they’ll be hearing something familiar dressed in different clothes, think again. This is music for those who like to be challenged as much as confronted, with work from Chamber Choir Ireland, Crash Ensemble, National Symphony, and RTÉ Concert Orchestra. One of the special guests is US guitarist Thurston Moore, a man unrestrained by convention. You have been duly advised. Concerts take place mostly in Dublin’s National Concert Hall. www.newmusicdublin.ie

April 4 - 6

Wander Wild Festival, Killarney, County Kerry

It could still be a little bit on the chilly side, but those travelling to Killarney might just discover a side to themselves they never knew existed.

Pitched as ‘Ireland’s Great Outdoors Festival’, participants can choose to do one or all of the following: swim at sunrise, kayak through lakes, climb as much as you like of Carrauntoohil, rock climb in the Gap of Dunloe, run, cycle, horse ride, or (enough already!) stroll.

All activities are guided by people who know what they’re doing, by the way. www.wanderwildfestival.com

April 25 - 27

Waterford Festival of Food

Now in its 16th year, this Dungarvan-based festival features the food of the region, as well as playing host to top chefs from across these islands. The festival is one of the great family friendly events in the area.

www.westwaterfordfestivaloffood.com

MAY

May 1 - 11

Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, Belfast

Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, one of Ireland’s primary arts festivals, is held in the city’s old commercial quarter, in the shadow of the imposing St Anne’s Cathedral. Now in its 25th year, the festival has established itself as one of the most vibrant and dynamic arts festivals on these islands with a broad-ranging programme —music, comedy, cinema, theatre, poetry and literature.

As this is the silver anniversary, you can be assured that red carpets will be unfurled, banners will be raised, and toasts will be made. As usual, there is a broad cultural schedule in place, from comedy (Josie Long), music (Bernard Butler, Niamh Bury), and podcasts including the brilliantly named Drunk Women Solving Crime. www.cqaf.com

May 2 - 5

Ballydehob Jazz Festival, County Cork

‘The Best Biggest Small Jazz Festival in the World’ is how the organisers of this shebang are pitching it, and they might just have a point. The titular town is compact, to say the least, but enough is going on across four days to keep you on your toes. A jazz music highpoint is US singer, pianist and composer Stephanie Nilles, who has been compared to no less an out-there performer than Tom Waits. Has the piano been drinking? We’ll see… www.ballydehobjazzfestival.org

May 2 - 5

Kilkenny Roots

This redoubtable music festival has been plugging away for over 20 years, sometimes struggling, sometimes not, but always with its heart and head in the right place.

Americana/roots music with a sporadic side order of rockabilly, folk, and whatever you’re having yourself is always on the schedule, and this year is no different.

Expect great music from the likes of US songwriters Jim Lauderdale and Willy Vlautin, Northern Irish band The Breeze, and Dutch/Brazilian duo The Courettes.

www.kilkennyroots.com

May 16 - 25

International Literature Festival Dublin

Ireland has so many book and literature festivals that it’s almost impossible to keep up with them, but this is the big enchilada with the budget to bring in major names, some of them household (depending on your reading habits, of course).

The extensive schedule of readings, public interviews, and so on, will arrive in April, but one thing we can confirm is that the venue for the vast number of events will be in Merrion Square Park. Let’s wish and pray for summer warmth. www.ilfdublin.com

May 31 - June 1

Forbidden Fruit, Dublin

Kick-starting the season of open-air music festivals, Forbidden Fruit has been a staple of Dublin city-based events for 12 years.

Located on the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham - a stone’s throw from Heuston Station, and a short walk from the city centre – it’s no wonder that this annual music slap-bang-wallop is so admired.

Music acts confirmed include Underworld, Jamie xx, and Caribou. www.forbiddenfruit.ie

JUNE

June 6 - 8

Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas, County Carlow

No raucous, ruffian-like shenanigans here, but rather a weekend of intelligent, assured discourse, debate and dialogue. Anyone with a finger on the pulse of what keeps people talking into the wee small hours will know that Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas is a must-see/go-to event.

Musicians, filmmakers, writers, journalists, actors, and poets gather here – confirmed guests so far include British/French writer and lawyer Philippe Sands, Channel 4 News International Editor, Lindsey Hilsum, and British academic Clare Wills. www.festivalofwritingandideas.com

June 12 - 15

Dalkey Book Festival, County Dublin

Coming up close to Borris House is this annual get-together of writers and theorists, journalists, authors, and musicians.

If the location of the pretty village of Dalkey isn’t good enough for you, then the line-up (yet to be revealed, but which last year featured the likes of US Senator Bernie Sanders, Kevin Barry, Stephen Rea, Elaine Feeney, and Fintan O’Toole) will surely grab your attention. www.dalkeybookfestival.org

June 11 - 16

Bloomsday Festival, Dublin

It’s no exaggeration to say that Ulysses, is seen as the work against which all other literature is measured — from Tolstoy to Cervantes, and from Orwell to Kafka.

The basic story centres round Leopold Bloom, a Jewish salesman whose dander round Dublin on June 16, 1904 captures a day in the life of Dublin’s more marginalised citizens. As Stephen Dedalus puts it: “We walk through ourselves, meeting robbers, ghosts, giants, old men, young men, wives, widows, brothers-in-law. But always meeting ourselves.”

Bloomsday every year celebrates this incredible literary work.

This year’s festival in Dublin includes everything from a Bloomsday Swim at Sandycove, as per Ulysses, a Bloomsday Film Festival, readings, music, lectures, and several outings to pubs mentioned in the book.

www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/

June 13 - 15

The Fastnet Maritime and Folk Festival

Heave ho me hearties, splice the main brace and head for Ballydehob in west Cork — if you’ve any interest in matters nautical or musical.

The Fastnet Maritime and Folk Festival features sea songs, shanties, dance and craft displays, workshops, sea songwriting competition, busking — plus sessions in the pubs and main stage on Ballydehob pier.

Guests this year include Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly, sean nós singer Evelyn O’Connell and Chris Wilson.

fastnetmaritime.com

June 27 -July 6

West Cork Chamber Music Festival, Bantry

Who doesn’t love to immerse themselves in swathes of classical music played by world-class professionals?

The West Cork Chamber Music Festival is world-renowned for featuring the finest of the finest, and as this is the festival’s 30th anniversary, the line-up is up there with the best. Featured guests include Tchalik Quartet, Pacific Wind Quartet, and Doric Quartet.

Also, there is a strong schedule of Masterclasses and free pop-up concerts in locations around Bantry and West Cork.

www.westcorkmusic.ie

JULY

July 4 -July 6

Kaleidoscope

This is the best family-friendly festival in Ireland in 2025, and while there is much to appeal to parents (including concerts by Scottish band Texas, and Ireland’s The Coronas – and more than several other music acts), it’s the younger demographic that will have the best fun.

Bring the kids along for immersive science shows, circus and magic treats, arts and crafts, dance and theatre, and what the event organisers describe as ‘toddler and wobbler playtime’.

www.kaleidoscopefestival.ie

July 11 - July 18

West Cork Literary Festival, Bantry

It’s a divil to drive to from the Dublin area, and you’re going to have to be sharp about booking accommodation if you’re planning to stay overnight, but as usual, there is a wealth of author events (readings, public interviews, panel discussions, and so on) taking place in dainty Bantry town. Confirmed authors heading this way include Eimear McBride, Ruth Padel, Alan Hollinghurst, Sarah Moss, and John Creedon.

www.westcorkmusic.ie

July 14 – July 27

Galway Arts Festival

Galway Arts Festival is one of Ireland's largest and most prestigious annual arts celebrations. This year’s event features over 400 writers, artists, performers and musicians from across the globe. Tours, talks, concerts and workshops are all part of the fun. Highlights include The Mary Wallopers, Amble, Mogwai and much, much more.

www.galwayartsfestival.com

July 31 -August 3

All Together Now, Curraghmore, County Waterford

Fast approaching the status of Electric Picnic (albeit without that monster music event’s sometimes overwhelming ‘we’ll-never-have-the-time-to-see-everything-today-let-alone-over-the-weekend’ anxiety), All Together Now continues to pack them in with quality. Although the full line-up hasn’t yet been announced, music fans are already licking their lips in anticipation of seeing Fontaines D.C., CMAT, John Grant, Wet Leg, and Michael Kiwanuka. www.alltogethernow.ie

AUGUST

August 1 - 3

Spraoi Waterford International Street Festival

Waterford’s international street festival erupts in a riot of colour, music and craic. One of the centerpieces of the festival is the Spraoi parade featuring hundreds of performers, flamboyant costumes, spectacular floats, incredible puppets, original live music and special effects. All events are free, so all you have to do is get there.

www.spraoi.com

August 7 - 17

Kilkenny Arts Festival

As established as any major arts festival you can think of, this annual multidisciplinary event is renowned for its collaborative approaches between traditional, contemporary and classical music.

Equally, there is a strong theatre and literature element, as well as visual art, poetry, opera, and pop/folk/rock music. Something for everyone in the audience? Indeed. www.kilkennyarts.ie

August 20 – 24

Masters Of Tradition Festival

Masters of Tradition takes place in Bantry, Co. Cork. Its mission remains the same as every other year – to journey to the heart of Irish music and provide a platform where subtle elements of the music are explored

www.westcorkmusic.ie

August 29 - 31

Electric Picnic

Getting into position just before the nights get a little bit darker, damper and colder, the organisers of this year’s Electric Picnic won’t announce the event’s line-up until May or thereabouts.

This has never been an issue for music fans, however, who buy their tickets year after year without having a clue who they’ll be seeing until some months before. As George Michael once said – you gotta have faith!

www.electricpicnic.ie