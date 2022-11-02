First look at Saoirse Ronan in upcoming addiction recovery film 'The Outrun'
First look at Saoirse Ronan in upcoming addiction recovery film 'The Outrun'

Saoirse Ronan as Rona in The Outrun.

THE FIRST look at Oscar-nominated actor Saoirse Ronan in her upcoming film The Outrun has been revealed.

Based on Amy Liptrot's best-selling memoir, the story follows Ronan as Rona, a recovering alcoholic fresh out of rehab.

After more than a decade away, Rona decides to return to the wld Orkney Islands where she reconnects with the dramatic landscape where she grew up. While there, memories of her childhood merge with more recent challenging events that have set her on the path to recovery.

The memoir of the same name won the 2016 Wainright Prize and the 2017 PEN Ackerley Prize and was a Sunday Times top ten best-seller.

The film also stars Emmy nominee Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) and BAFTA winner Stephen Dillane (Alex Rider) alongside Ronan, with the film being directed by Nora Fingscheidt (The Unforgivable).

