Kneecap and Saoirse Ronan among contenders as BAFTA nominees revealed

KNEECAP is in the running for six gongs at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.

The Irish language film, a semi-autobiographical tale on the rise of the hip-hop trio from west Belfast of the same name, has been nominated for best Original Screenplay and Outstanding British Film.

Rich Peppiatt, who wrote, produced and directed the film, has been nominated for the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer award.

The film, which won the Best British Independent Film title at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) in December, is also nominated for best Casting, Editing and Film Not In The English Language.

Elsewhere in yesterday’s BAFTA nominee announcement Saoirse Ronan was confirmed in the Leading Actress category for her role in The Outrun.

The Irish star goes up against Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths, Demi Moore for The Substance, Mikey Madison for Anora and Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon for Emilia Pérez.

Based on Amy Liptrot's best-selling memoir, The Outrun follows Ronan as Rona, a recovering alcoholic fresh out of rehab.

After more than a decade away, she decides to return to the wld Orkney Islands where she reconnects with the dramatic landscape where she grew up.

Announcing this year's BAFTA Film Awards nominees, BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said: “The 42 films nominated today span a fantastically broad spectrum of genres with enormous breadth in creative expression; from the most intimate character pieces to epic societal commentaries via genre-bending dramas, musicals and comedies.

“The film industry has delivered in spades once again. We look forward to acknowledging this amazing body of work at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

"With just over a month to go, we encourage film fans everywhere to watch as many films as possible – there really is something for everyone.”

The BAFTA Film Awards take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 16. Doctor Who star David Tennant will host the ceremony.