Saoirse Ronan to star in London-set WWII drama from Steve McQueen

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Saoirse Ronan attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Saoirse Ronan is to star in Blitz, the new film from Small Axe and 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen that follows a group of Londoners during the aerial bombardment of their city in World War II.

US entertainment trade publication Variety says the film will be made for Apple TV+, with Londoner McQueen also writing and producing.

Blitz is due to go into production before the end of the year.

Oscar winner McQueen is currently in post-production on Occupied City, a feature-length documentary about Amsterdam during World War II.

Ronan can currently be seen in cinemas in the comedy whodunnit See How They Run.

