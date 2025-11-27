Former Westlife star Brian McFadden will compete in Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

BRIAN MCFADDEN has been announced on the lineup for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The former Westlife star, who hails from Dublin, is one of six celebs who will take part in the festive competition which will air on BBC1 on Christmas Day.

“I’m delighted to be a part of the Strictly Christmas special,” the singer-songwriter said as the news was revealed this week.

“We are big fans of Strictly in our house so to be dancing on Christmas Day on such a magical show will make it a Christmas to remember,” he added.

McFadden will dance with professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas when he enters the Strictly Christmas ballroom next month.

Presenter Scarlett Moffat, former All Saints star Melanie Blatt, Jodie Ounsley – aka Gladiator Fury, actor Nicholas Bailey and comedian Babtunde Aléshé are also on the lineup.

The six couples will battle it out under the glitterball to be crowned the Strictly Christmas Champion.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will oversee the festivities for one final time, before retiring from their presenting roles on the show.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas will be joined by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke to dish out advice before the studio audience will vote for their winner.