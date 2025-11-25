Construction industry leaders turn out for networking reception at Irish Embassy in London
Construction industry leaders turn out for networking reception at Irish Embassy in London

CONSTRUCTION industry leaders came together this month for a networking session hosted by the Irish Embassy in London.

The well attended event from The London Irish Construction Network (TLICN) included a panel discussion on the challenges facing the construction sector.

John Dennehy from John Sisk & Son Ltd (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The panel who tackled the topic included John Dennehy from John Sisk & Son Ltd, Ciara Pryce from VGC Group, Orla Bance from CCR3 Academy and Tim Molden from MESH Construction Consultancy Ltd.

Richard Logue from Transport for London moderated the discussion.

Aideen Cusack from the Embassy of Ireland, Vivienne Duggan and TLICN Director Frank O'Hare (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Brendan Morahan (Invennt) and Martin Mockler (Evans Mockler) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Tim Molden from MESH Construction Consultancy Ltd (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Orla Bance from CCR3 Academy (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

TLICN Directors Con O'Sullivan, Niall O'Dowd, Sean Daly, Mary Pottinger and Frank O'Hare, panel members Ciara Pryce (VGC Group), Orla Bance (Alchemy Business UK), John Dennehy (John Sisk & Son), Tim Molden (MESH Construction Consultancy) and Richard Logue (TFL) and Orla McBreen, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Ireland (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Mick Quinn and Eamon Lynam (both Emico), Sean Fitzpatrick (VGC Group) and Paddy Joyce (Fohntech Group) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Ciara Pryce from VGC Group (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

John Dooley from the Embassy of Ireland and Margaret Fitzsimons (Electrical Distributors Asc) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Gerry Keany (Cara Stationery), TLICN Director Mary Pottinger and Eamonn Drummond (Delap and Waller Engineering) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Richard Logue from Transport for London (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Catherine Orpen-Galis (Orpen Design Solutions), Tara Cronin (icap) and Ciara Pryce (VGC Group) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

