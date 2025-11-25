Construction industry leaders turn out for networking reception at Irish Embassy in London

CONSTRUCTION industry leaders came together this month for a networking session hosted by the Irish Embassy in London.

The well attended event from The London Irish Construction Network (TLICN) included a panel discussion on the challenges facing the construction sector.

The panel who tackled the topic included John Dennehy from John Sisk & Son Ltd, Ciara Pryce from VGC Group, Orla Bance from CCR3 Academy and Tim Molden from MESH Construction Consultancy Ltd.

Richard Logue from Transport for London moderated the discussion.