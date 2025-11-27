Leading Belfast pizza shop makes London debut – and its ‘walk-ins only’

AN award-winning Belfast pizza shop will make its debut in London this week.

East-Belfast based Flout will pop up in the capital for two days only in collaboration with a Bloomsbury hotel.

From Sunday, November 30 to Monday, December 1 the Northern Irish outlet will take over the Palm Court at the Kimpton Fitzroy London hotel.

For two nights only they will be serving uop their signature pizza slices from the luxury hotel, which will feature their 168-hour fermented sourdough – using dough milled in-house in East Belfast and baked in portable ovens which the team is transporting from Northern Ireland.

“Taking Flout! London is huge for us,” Flout founder Peter Thompson said.

“We’re literally bringing Belfast with us - the ovens, the flour we mill ourselves, and ingredients from producers we love: Mike’s Fancy Cheese ‘Young Buck’, Peter Hannan’s chilli and fennel sausage, Johnny Cuddy’s Ispini pepperoni,” he added.

“When I started serving slices in the streets where shipyard workers once lived, I never imagined we’d be serving in one of London’s finest hotels.

“Kimpton Fitzroy London is pure luxury - and we’re rolling in with hot oil, Tayto crumbs and enough pepperoni to bankrupt us.

“And it’s walk-in only because we want to do this properly.

“We can only make what the ovens can handle, and that’s part of the fun - it keeps it real, and it keeps it Belfast.”

Their London menu will feature Flout! cult favourites including the Bankrupt Pepperoni, the Tayto Pie powered by cheese-and-onion crisps, a focaccia slice with ‘Young Buck’, fresh pear and mulled honey, and – in honour of a Kimpton Fitzroy London icon - ‘Lucky George’s’ hot and spicy vodka soup, inspired by the bronze statue that lives on the second floor of the hotel.