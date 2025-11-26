Irish companies secured record €24m in European Space Agency contracts in 2024

IRISH companies secured a record €24m in European Space Agency (ESA) contracts in 2024, according to a new report.

That is more than double the €9.9m in contracts awarded in 2023, according to the Space Activities in Ireland 2024 report, published by Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

The report also reveals that 116 Irish companies have secured ESA contracts since the launch of the National Space Strategy for Enterprise in late 2019.

"The achievements of Irish companies in the European Space Agency over the past year demonstrates the extraordinary capability and ambition that exists across our space sector," said Alan Dillon, Minister of State for Employment, Small Businesses and Retail.

The report highlights a year of significant progress for Ireland's space industry, which included the launch of Ubotica's AI-powered CogniSAT-6 satellite.

2024 also saw Réaltra's flight systems on the ESA's Ariane 6 launcher, while ÉireComposites developed advanced materials for satellite communications.

The progress reflects the ambitions of the National Space Strategy to strengthen Ireland's position as an innovative contributor to the European space ecosystem.

'Irish innovation continues to play a central role'

Meanwhile, 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the ESA and of Ireland's role as a founding member in 1975.

This milestone comes as Europe sets new priorities for investment in space exploration, research and commercial innovation for the decade ahead.

Despite rising global trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, the space technology market has continued to grow.

In 2024, the market was estimated to be worth €436.69bn and is predicted to increase to €469.61bn in 2025.

This growth is expected to continue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.45 per cent through to 2034, with the market forecast to reach €896.19bn.

Mr Dillon is currently leading the Irish delegation at this week's ESA Council of Ministers in Bremen, Germany.

Addressing last year's figures, he said: "2024 was the most successful financial year yet for Irish space enterprises, with €24m in ESA contracts secured.

"This underlines the return on Ireland's investment in ESA and the value of international collaboration in driving innovation and sustainable growth.

"As we mark 50 years of Ireland's partnership with ESA, we are not only celebrating the past but looking forward to a future where Irish innovation continues to play a central role in Europe's journey."