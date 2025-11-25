Elliott Group wins major social housing contract designed to regenerate Dublin suburb

A CAVAN-BASED construction firm has won a major contract to build hundreds of new homes in Dublin.

Elliott Group, which is headquartered in Cavan, but has offices across Ireland and England, has been selected by Dublin City Council to deliver the project in Inchicore.

Comprising of two phases, it is part of the council’s plans to regenerate the area.

The firm will deliver the first of two major contracts, comprising 487 homes, along with a creche and a new library/community hub building.

“The project, An Droichead Órga will deliver 578 cost-rental and social homes designed to meet growing housing needs while fostering a vibrant, inclusive community,” a council spokesperson explained.

“This regeneration initiative will revitalise the area with high-quality, affordable, energy-efficient homes alongside improved public spaces and community amenities,” they added.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam met with Elliott Group representatives this week to sign the contract.

“An Droichead Órga represents the kind of ambitious, community-focused development that Dublin needs,” Cllr McAdam said.

“This project will not only deliver new homes but will also strengthen the social and cultural fabric of Inchicore,” he added.

“Dublin City Council is committed to ensuring that every resident has the opportunity to thrive in a safe, supportive, and vibrant neighbourhood.”

Ireland’s Housing Minister James Browne said signing of the contract was a “significant milestone” in the development of Droichead Órga.

“These 578 social and cost-rental homes will provide lasting security for a large number of families and individuals,” he said.

“This project is about more than housing; it’s about the security that comes with the dignity of a front door.

“It is about creating a neighbourhood where people build their lives, and grow up and grow old in,” he explained.

“A new library and community hub will become a focal point for learning and local life.

“A creche will support young families, while retail spaces and cafés will bring energy and opportunity.

“Green spaces, safe play areas, and sustainable design will ensure that this is not just a place to live, but a place to belong."

The Droichead Órga development is backed by a multi-million euro investment from Minister Browne’s department as well as Dublin City Council and other state agencies.

Mr Browne said the funding “demonstrates that this Government is determined to confront the housing crisis with ambition and innovation".

Elliott Group CEO Darragh Elliott said the firm was “proud” to be selected as the council’s construction delivery partner on the “important residential project”.

“We have an experienced team in place to ensure smooth delivery for all stakeholders,” he said.

“We will be using modern methods of construction to ensure that the project is delivered on time.

“We are also going to ensure that we will leave a positive impact on the local community, through real partnership with DCC and the Inchicore Regeneration Consultative Forum."

The new housing development will also include a supermarket, additional retail units, public open spaces and play facilities.

Construction work is set to begin in February 2026 and is expected to be completed by January 2028.